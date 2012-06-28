NYC population gain largest of any cities

New York City had the largest numeric increase of any of the nation's cities between 2010 and 2011, while places in Texas dominated the list of fastest-growing large cities, according to census population estimates released Thursday.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in estimates for the nation's cities, towns and villages, said New York City gained 69,777 people between Census Day on April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2011, for a total population of 8,244,910. It is by far the nation's most populous city, followed by Los Angeles, which had an estimated 2011 population of 3,819,702, up 27,077 since 2010.

Texas, meanwhile, had eight of the nation's 15 most rapidly growing large cities.

Overall, the bureau said the population in cities grew by 1 percent between 2010 and 2011, and even faster in large cities, at 1.3 percent. New Orleans' population was shown to be rebounding, with a 4.9 percent increase that topped the list.

The bureau's release Thursday follows its April population estimates for the nation's counties during the same time period. That data showed Long Island gained more than 10,000 residents since the 2010 census, growing 0.4 percent compared with the national rate of 0.9 percent.

The 2010 census, a survey of all households in the nation that is considered the most accurate count available, recorded 1,339,352 residents in Nassau County and 1,493,350 in Suffolk County. By July 1, 2011, the bureau estimated Nassau's population at 1,344,436 and Suffolk's at 1,498,816.

Hempstead Village's population was estimated at 54,088, up slightly from the 2010 census of 53,891, which village Mayor Wayne Hall has decried as an undercount. Adding to the confusion, Hempstead Village's 2000 census count of 56,554 people was later reduced by the bureau to 53,127 after it determined that the population in some of Hofstra University's dorms had been erroneously counted as being in Hempstead instead of East Garden City.