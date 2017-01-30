Security stepped up at LI, NYC mosques after Quebec attack

Officials on Long Island and in New York City said they are paying special attention to mosques and houses of worship after six people were shot to death and five others critically wounded Sunday night at a mosque in Quebec.

Twelve other people, of the 50 in the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The dead ranged in age from age 35 to 70, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini on Monday offered his condolences to the families of the Quebec victims, and said patrols would be increased at houses of worship as a precautionary measure.

“There is no credible information indicating an increased threat in the our county,” Sini said in a statement.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter, in a joint statement, also offered their condolences.

“Nassau County police are intensifying patrols at all mosques, other religious institutions and in all areas of mass transit, (and) critical infrastructure, and will increase patrols at significant public events,” the statement said.

NYPD officers assigned to the Critical Response Command, an anti-terrorism unit, will have their work hours extended and be assigned to “certain mosque locations,” the NYPD said late Sunday.

“NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city. All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

“Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together,” de Blasio said in another tweet.

One suspect was in custody in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized as a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

With The Associated Press