Actress and writer June Havoc dies at 97

Actress and writer June Havoc, whose childhood in vaudeville as Baby June was immortalized in the musical "Gypsy," has died in Connecticut at age 97, her publicist said Monday.

Havoc, the younger sister of famed stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, died Sunday of natural causes at her home in Stamford. Her death was confirmed by Shirley Herz, her publicist and friend.

While she never reached her sister's fame, Havoc had a varied, successful theater career that stretched from 1918 into the next century.

At 18 months, Havoc was dancing in vaudeville and appearing in comedy shorts. Mama Rose kept June in vaudeville until she was far beyond her baby cuteness. Frustrated and weary of constant travel, June escaped at 13 by marrying a boy in the act.

By 1936, she had begun appearing in Broadway plays and musicals. In 1940, Havoc portrayed the conniving Gladys Bumps in Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's "Pal Joey" and her performance brought Hollywood offers.

She also wrote several plays and two memoirs. In her later years, Havoc helped restore Cannon Crossing, a historic Connecticut village near her home. - AP