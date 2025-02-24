Alberto Fernández, of Hempstead, immigrant who focused on family, dies at 82

Alberto Fernández didn't have shoes until he was 9 years old. The Huntington resident came to America from Colombia, where he was raised by a single mother, and chose to support her rather than attend school.

"He grew up poor. He was registered for school but instead spent his days selling candy and fruit to people in the plaza," said Fernández's son, Harold Fernández, a doctor of Huntington. "Dad taught himself how to read and write. He was very proud of that."

Fernández died Jan. 19 at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 82.

Alberto Fernández was born on Aug. 27, 1942, in Medellin, Colombia. He met his wife, Angela, at a textile factory, but they kept their relationship secret. The couple married on Oct. 3, 1964, and raised four sons together.

"My mom's family wasn't fond of him because he didn't have a steady job," said Harold. "On the day of their wedding, my mom got up to go to work and instead, went to the church to get married."

Fernández came to Brooklyn from Colombia on April 5, 1969. He would raise his family in West New York, New Jersey, and spend his later years in Huntington and Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

As a father, Fernández was "humble, supportive, and protective," according to his son.

"His main objective was to keep the family together. Dad was part of the first wave of undocumented immigrants and he made sure we learned the language as quickly as possible. He wanted us to fit into American life," said Harold. "He was very proud of how he abided by the laws of this country, and even more proud of his children for pursuing an education here."

Building a new life was not without its challenges for Fernández, who according to his son, worked from 7 at night until 7 in the morning at an embroidery factory, as those were the hours to least likely see a raid from immigration officials.

"When he was still undocumented, he had to go to the airport one night to pick up one of my brothers who was in Medellin for the summer. He made us dress up as Boy Scouts so immigration wouldn't ask him for papers," said Fernández's son, who added that when his father was approved for a green card it was "one of his happiest days and a culmination of the gift it was to have finally become an American citizen."

Fernández enjoyed reading the works of Gabriel José García Márquez, listening to music (especially the Argentine tango), and rooting for FC Barcelona and the national team from Medellín. He returned to Colombia to visit family and friends, but "loved the ability to live in a place with dignity and educational opportunities," said his son.

According to his granddaughter, Jasmine Fernández, a general assignment reporter at the Palm Beach Post in Florida. loved his seven grandchildren more than anything, and always kept photos of them around the house.

"He was very sentimental and was most proud of having everyone in the same room — his children and grandchildren — for family gatherings. He was very loving and very affectionate, especially with his grandkids," Jasmine said. "He would want his legacy to be remembered as one of strength, dedication, and gratitude; gratitude for the family he was able to grow here, the life he started for all of us and his marriage of 60 years."

In addition to his son Harold and granddaughter, Fernández is survived by his wife, Angela; three other sons, John Byron and Marlon, both of West New York, and Alex, of Sunny Isles, Florida; six other grandchildren; and his sister, Maria Gilma Fernández, of Medellin, Colombia.

A funeral Mass was held on Jan. 26 at St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church in Huntington followed by a private cremation.