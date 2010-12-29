Armand M. D'Amato, ex-senator's father, dies

Armand M. D'Amato, the father of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and a leading figure in the family's hometown of Island Park died Tuesday night. He was 97.

While never attaining the fame of his politician son, Armand D'Amato played an influential role in Island Park.

"He was my role model," Alfonse D'Amato said early Wednesday. "He was a community activist. I watched him and watched what he did."

The elder D'Amato founded the Island Park Chamber of Commerce in 1947 and served as its first president. He was chairman and president of the Council of Nassau County Chambers of Commerce, according to his other son, Armand D'Amato. He also served as a local district governor of the Lions Club. Born in Newark, N.J. on May 29, 1913, D'Amato was an Army veteran of World War II. He later ran an insurance business in Rockville Centre.

Although born in the United States, Alfonse D'Amato said, the elder D'Amato "was the epitome of the immigrant success story in this country."

The son of Italian immigrants, the senior D'Amato spoke only Italian at home until he first went to grade school.

"He flunked English all through grade school," Alfonse D'Amato said. Eventually, the elder D'Amato graduated from college in New Jersey as an English major. Later he earned a master's degree in psychology.

"He was an extraordinary man," Alfonse D'Amato said. "When I went to Italy with him and met the pope, all the officials thought he was the senator. He spoke with this commanding elocution."

D'Amato also is survived by his wife, Antoinette; a daughter, Joanne; a brother, Albert D'Amato; two sisters; and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home in Island Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. A 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass is scheduled Friday at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Island Park, with burial at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

With Nicholas Spangler