Bob Fenimore, college grid star and top pick in NFL draft, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bob Fenimore, a two-time All-American who became the top pick in the 1947 NFL draft, died Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla. after battling with cancer. He was 84.

Fenimore was a star on offense and defense for Oklahoma A & M in the 1940s, highlighted by his 1945 season when he led the nation in total offense and rushing, finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and led the Aggies to a perfect 9-0 season.

That season, which ended with a 33-13 win against Saint Mary's (Calif.) in the Sugar Bowl and a No. 5 ranking in the AP poll, remains the only undefeated season in the history of the school now known as Oklahoma State.

Fenimore was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

"He was a great teammate and just a good Christian man that everybody liked. Bob got a lot of accolades, being an All-American as he was, but there was never anyone that didn't think he deserved it," Neill Armstrong, a former teammate who became lifelong friends with Fenimore, said."

Playing tailback in the Aggies' single-wing offense, Fenimore accumulated 1,758 yards to lead the nation in total offense in 1944 while also finishing in the top 10 in rushing (899 yards), passing (997 yards) and scoring (77 points). Nicknamed the "Blond Bomber," he finished ninth in the Heisman voting that season. - AP