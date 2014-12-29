Bob Simpson, co-developed Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, dies at 102

Bob Simpson, a meteorologist who co-developed the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale which estimates potential property damage, has died.

Peg Simpson, his daughter, said Bob Simpson died early Friday at his home in Washington.

He was 102.

Bob Simpson began his career with the U.S. Weather Bureau in 1940.

He served as director of the National Hurricane Center and established a tropical weather observatory at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Simpson and engineer Hebert Saffir developed the Saffir-Simpson scale, which rates hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5 for their potential to cause property damage.

Peg Simpson said her scientist father was always curious and always learning.