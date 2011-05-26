Deputy Mayor James Callahan III dies at 42

James Callahan III, Deputy Mayor of the Village of Malverne and Nassau County Commissioner of Emergency Management, died Thursday after a brief illness, officials said.

"Jim was respected and appreciated by all of the residents of the village," Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald said in a statement released Thursday night. "He will be greatly missed."

Callahan, 42, of Malverne, was re-elected to his fourth term as deputy mayor on March 15, officials said.

"Mr. Callahan was responsible for authoring and sponsoring a variety of local laws to protect children, preserve the environment, and improve volunteerism," McDonald said in the statement.

In his Nassau County position since 2006, Callahan oversaw planning, response and mitigation to disasters, and coordinated the county's efforts with state and local organizations, officials said.

"My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and colleagues," said Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano in a statement Thursday night. "Well-respected among the community and emergency preparedness industry, Jim Callahan's dedication to keeping Nassau County safe and prepared in this ever-changing world deserves the highest recognition and sincere gratitude of our residents. This is a tragic day for the County of Nassau as we mourn the loss of a great public servant."

Callahan leaves behind his wife, Patricia, and four children, Thomas, Katherine, Elizabeth and Christina, officials said. Information about funeral services was not immediately available.