Dorothy 'Dodo' Cheney, tennis pioneer, dies at 98

The International Tennis Hall of Fame says Dorothy "Dodo" Cheney, a member of the Hall and the first American woman to win the tournament now known as the Australian Open, has died at age 98.

The Hall announced yesterday that Cheney died Sunday in Escondido, California, following a brief illness.

She was inducted in 2004, and was introduced at the ceremony by fellow member John McEnroe.

In addition to her 1938 singles title at the Australian Championships, Cheney reached the semifinals at least once at each of the other three Grand Slam tournaments and was ranked in the top 10 in the 1930s and 1940s.

According to the U.S. Tennis Association, Cheney won nearly 400 USTA national titles across various age groups.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Her mother, May Sutton Bundy, also was enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

"Dodo Cheney was one of the most prolific champions in the history of tennis and the personification of tennis truly being a lifetime sport," USTA chairman Dave Haggerty said in a statement. "She played competitively into her 90s, and her remarkable grace, singular class and competitive spirit made her one of our sport's greatest ambassadors. She will be sorely missed by the sport that she loved."