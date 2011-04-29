Durrell Blank, Roosevelt teacher, 81, dies

Durrell Blank of Commack, who devoted his life to his music, his students in Roosevelt schools and his family, has died at 81, his family said.

Music filled Blank's life, from his days in the high school band in his native Pennsylvania, to the trumpet he carried through his Army service to the 35 years he spent teaching music at public schools in Roosevelt.

He spent much time with the schools' marching bands and served on Newsday's Marching Band Festival Committee for 39 years.

"He was happy with his music and his garden," said his daughter, Wendy Poppiti of Smithtown. "He loved working in his garden. He felt like he was back on the farm in Pennsylvania when he was working in his garden."

Blank, who died April 17, was buried April 22 at Fairview Cemetery in his hometown of Boyertown, Pa., following services here last week.

After high school, Blank attended West Chester State Teachers College in Pennsylvania and got his bachelor's degree in 1951. He then served two years in the Army, including a tour in Korea with the 7th Infantry Division Band, and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant in 1953.

After his Army stint, Blank went to Teachers College at Columbia University and graduated in 1954. At the school he met and married a fellow student, Marion Disorga of Astoria. They married in 1956, moved into an apartment in Roosevelt and moved into their home in Commack in 1957.

He went to work for the Roosevelt school district in December 1954 and was promoted in 1962 to director of music and director of the marching band.

He retired in 1989 but remained active in the New York State School Music Association and marching bands.

He was president of the Nassau Music Educators in 1974-75 and received a lifetime achievement award in 2006 from the Roosevelt Alumni Association.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Wendy; sons Kevin of Las Vegas and Warren of South Setauket; and five grandchildren.