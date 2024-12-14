Edward J. Smits, lifelong historian and creator of Nassau County museum system, dies at 90

The name Edward Smits is synonymous with Nassau County. The Levittown resident was a lifelong historian and the creator of the Nassau County Museum system. "Ed had a keen interest in Long Island," said Gary Monti, of Westbury, who worked with Smits on the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Uniondale for 27 years. "He is credited for preserving much of Long Island's history. I'd love to put up a statue of him ... He deserves it." Smits died on Dec. 7 at age 90 of natural causes. Edward J. Smits was born and raised in Freeport on Dec. 11, 1933. After graduating from Freeport High School, he joined the ROTC to help pay for college and received a bachelor's from Hofstra in 1955. Smits then served in the Army as a first lieutenant until 1958 and was in the reserves for another five years. He earned a master's from NYU in 1959. Smits married his wife, Ruth, in December 1954 after the pair met on a blind date; they lived in Freeport until 1960, when they bought a home in Levittown. The couple had three sons: John, of New Hampshire; Ted, of Manhattan; and Rob, of Delaware. "Dad's first encounter with Nassau County was after the Army when he worked at Eisenhower Park cutting grass. He took the Civil Service test and was hired by Nassau County as a museum curator," said Smits' son, Ted. "He started working with Nassau County historian Jesse Merritt and, in 1969, they established the Nassau County Historical Museum. He then transitioned to the role of director of Nassau County museum services)." Smits and Merritt began planning the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in the early 1960s when they sought to save several old homes slated for demolition. "He was a wonderful guy, and he could be tough sometimes, but it was always in the right vein," said Jim McKenna, of Levittown, who served as the site director for Old Bethpage Village Restoration. "His goal was to preserve Long Island and Nassau County history and that's what he did. He was a great teacher and mentor and the best advocate for history that Nassau County ever had." Long Island owes the preservation of dozens of landmarks and sites to Smits, including the Guggenheim Estate Falaise, the Garden City Hotel, the Nassau County Courthouse, Nunley's Carousel, and, of course, the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Josh Stoff, the Cradle of Aviation curator, met Smits in 1981 when the county wanted to develop a space museum. "They were looking for someone with the proper credentials, and as a private pilot with a lifelong interest in aviation, I fit the bill. I was hired for the project in 1982 and spent the next 20-something years putting the collection together," Stoff said. "Ed was very supportive in wanting to develop a first-rate air and space museum on Long Island. It became his full-time job, lining up political and financial support. He championed a lot of historic sites for Nassau County, and so much wouldn't exist without him." Smits was an avid reader and boasted an impressive antique book collection. He took bookbinding classes, enjoyed going to the beach and swimming, and was very involved in the Presbyterian church. Smits also heavily contributed articles to publications for Long Island and Nassau historical societies and authored Nassau: Suburbia, U.S.A. in 1974. "Ed was a terrific writer and researcher. His books are a testament to that fact," said Dick Dunne, of West Islip, who worked with Smits during the final planning stages of the Cradle of Aviation. "His legacy — besides his gentlemanly manner — are his books and the historic knowledge he created for future generations." Smits served as board past president for the Nassau County Historical Society and Levittown Public Library, and vice president of the Agricultural Society of Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk. He also was the Nassau County Historian from the early 1980s until his retirement in September 2024. "Dad valued history. He wanted people to know about the history of their town and where they're living, and know that history can help us in the current world," said Ted Smits. In addition to his son Ted, survivors include his wife, Ruth; sons John and Rob; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life is planned for early April 2025.

