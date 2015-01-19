George Plitt Jr. dies; fitness model, actor was 37

A model and actor featured on the cover of numerous fitness magazines was killed by a train that struck him while filming on the tracks in Southern California, authorities said.

Two men were filming George Plitt Jr., 37, on the railroad track north of the Burbank train station Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a southbound Metrolink train, said Burbank Police Sgt. Scott Meadows.

Investigators, who interviewed witnesses who saw Plitt standing on the track even as the train's horn was blaring, have ruled out a suicide, he said.

It appears Plitt may have believed the train was on a nearby, parallel track, Meadows said.

"It's like a blind turn," he said. "When the train came, you might not be able to tell which set the train is on." It was not immediately clear what the men were filming. Investigators are trying to determine who directed the men to film on the railroad track.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Plitt also went by the name Greg and was a well-known fitness model, Meadows said.

The actor and U.S. Military Academy graduate has appeared on more than 200 magazine covers, Bravo's reality television show "Work Out" and NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives," according to a website in Plitt's name.

Plitt was born in Baltimore. He served five years in the Army after graduating from West Point, the website said.