Gerry Denk, 70, 'Mr. Mayor' of Lynbrook who tackled a church shooter in 2002

Gerry Denk, honored as a hero in 2002 after wrestling a rifle from a gunman who killed two people inside a Lynbrook church, died of throat cancer and will be buried Monday.

Denk shied away from kudos his entire life, staying in the background after his many kind acts for people and the community, those who knew him said. He successfully campaigned for train crossing gates at Westwood Park in Malverne, long before such gates were common, his family said. He regularly asked his wife to buy extra goods at the supermarket for the church food pantry. He offered to help one man with gardening and fixing cars — moments after they first met. He coached Little League sports and helped his daughter, a grade school teacher, with student projects, including how to make a Morse code machine.

“He was everybody’s angel,” said his daughter, Tara Denk of Lynbrook.

Gerry Denk died on April 27 at age 70, having defeated jaw cancer as a young man. He had lived in Lynbrook since his parents adopted him as a baby in Ireland.

On March 12, 2002, he was attending the 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Peace, as he did every day, and sitting in the last pew as usual when he saw a man pacing in the vestibule, he told his family. Then he noticed the man’s stiff arm and concluded the stranger was hiding a long gun under his jacket, they said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Denk ducked just as the man walked toward the altar and opened fire, killing a priest and a parishioner, said his wife, Louise Denk of Lynbrook. Her husband, a former Marine with a slender build, then struggled with the taller and heavier gunman as bullets continued being fired, then chased the shooter, Peter Troy, who ran home, was arrested by police. He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to up to life in prison.

“ ‘It was just something I was trained to do, being in the military,’ ” his wife recalled him saying.

Denk was No. 2 on the Vietnam War draft lottery and chose the Marines to be with “the toughest,” his family said.

Between 1972 and 1976, he served in the Philippines, in counterintelligence in Southeast Asia and drug interdiction in South America, said his friend, Ed Mahoney, who met him at Westwood Park during one of Denk’s daily walks with his dogs.

Denk, a private man, revealed little about his service but loved the Marines and would likely have made it his career if jaw cancer in 1975 hadn’t left him with lasting disabilities, including a speech impediment, his family said.

Discharged as a sergeant in 1976, Denk seemed to make helping his life's mission. He poured water into the eyes of a sanitation worker who was splashed by debris from the garbage truck compactor, family members said. Another time, he ran into the ocean to help pull out struggling, young swimmers, they said. He’d trimmed bushes in his mother’s yard, even though he would need allergy injections due to bee stings, they said.

He gained a nickname, “Mr. Mayor,” as a man about town in his daily walks, including with a group of about seven men taking their dogs out.

“We’d take my daughter and walk to the park and people would stop him by the buckets,” Tara Denk said. “It would take us so long to get to this little park because so many people would come up to him to say hi.”

The former Marine could be a nudge in getting things done, those who knew him said.

“He would go out of his way to do anything he could do to help someone else,” Mahoney, a former NYPD officer, said. “I used to be a trustee with the PBA union so I had access to PBA cards. He needed PBA cards for the nuns over at the church. It was very important to him. He wanted these women to be able to drive a car, and if they got stopped, hopefully the cop would let them go.”

One Thanksgiving, after Denk and his family had dinner at his sister’s Manhattan apartment, he noticed homeless people in a nearby park. “He would say ‘Wow these poor people. We just ate a full meal. Next year, we’re bringing them stuff,’ ” Louise Denk said.

It became a Denk Thanksgiving tradition to give up to 100 pies and packaged meals, along with coats, to the park residents.

Perhaps Denk’s last gesture of help was for his wife, when he told her, “Don’t sit around crying for me.”

“He gave more than his all,” she said.

Besides his wife and daughter, he is survived by son Gregory of Nassau County; and sisters Denise Schanck of Manhattan and Barbara Kolesar of Connecticut.

A wake will take place from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Donza Funeral Home in East Rockaway. A Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Malverne, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. Donations may be made to the North Shore Animal League and church food pantries.