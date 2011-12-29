Hofstra professor George D. Jackson dies

George Duncan Jackson, a longtime history professor who became a quadriplegic in 2001, never lost sight of his life's value.

Jackson, who taught at Hofstra University since 1958, died Christmas morning in his Freeport home at age 82.

An outdoorsman and pianist, his life was forever changed after he struck his head on the ocean floor while swimming at Jones Beach in July 2001. He knew instantly he was paralyzed when he couldn't swim back to shore, his wife, Karen, said.

Her husband, who spent a lifetime camping, hiking and sailing, never complained about his limited mobility or of the ventilator he relied on.

"I said to him, 'Why aren't you angry?' " his wife recalled. "He said, 'Karen, how can I be angry over an accident?' "

Jackson told friends and family he was luckier than most because he could still work.

"He had a life," his wife said. "We went to concerts. We went to the tennis matches. We did everything."

Born in 1929, Jackson grew up in Medford, Mass., and graduated from Harvard University in 1951. He received a doctorate in history with a specialization in Russian studies 10 years later from Columbia University.

Jackson served as chairman of Hofstra's history department for 12 years ending in 1999, when he retired from full-time teaching. He continued as an adjunct professor for another seven years.

Jackson published several scholarly works and was editor-in-chief of the "Dictionary of the Russian Revolution," published in 1989. He wrote 100 of the book's articles -- one of 64 expert contributors from around the world.

His wife said his legacy is one of fortitude.

"He was formidable at Hofstra but would get down on the floor and play with his grandchildren," she said. "He knew when to be strong and when to be gentle. He believed in humanity and he believed in family."

In addition to his career in academics, Jackson was a Democratic committeeman in Freeport for several years, ending in the late 1970s. He continued to debate policy issues with friends until the end of his life and was saddened that he couldn't participate in the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Jackson is survived by four children from his first marriage, Jeanne Jackson DeVoe of Princeton, N.J., Benjamin and Anthony, both of Freeport, and Alexander, of Philadelphia. Other survivors include his wife's children, Daniel Muchnick, Keith Muchnick and Brian Muchnick, all of Freeport.

His funeral was held at Hungerford & Clark in Freeport and burial was Thursday at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale.