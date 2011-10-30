Horse owner-breeder Mace Siegel dead at 86

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Mace Siegel, a prominent owner and breeder of thoroughbreds in California and a developer of retail shopping malls, has died of heart failure. He was 86.

He died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills, officials at Santa Anita Park said.

Siegel campaigned horses in California with his wife, Jan, and daughter Samantha for 30 years. His wife died in 2002.

The Siegels bought their first horse in 1964 and won their first stakes race in 1976, with Wininreno, who took the Julian Cole Handicap at Calder in Florida. They brought their stable to California full-time in the mid-1980s.

Siegel was a founding member of the Thoroughbred Owners of California.

Mace Siegel met his future wife, Jan, on a blind date at Aqueduct racetrack in New York in 1962 and were married two months later.

A major developer of retail shopping malls, Mace Siegel formed Macerich Company of Santa Monica, which develops, owns and manages regional shopping malls. He acquired his first mall in 1972 and Macerich eventually became the nation's third-largest owner of regional malls.

