Howard DeMartini, former Suffolk County GOP chairman, dies at 82

Howard DeMartini, who did multiple stints as Suffolk Republican chairman and had been a longtime aide to county, town and state officials, has died. He was 82.

DeMartini’s death, in home hospice, was Feb. 8 in Fort Myers, Florida, where he had relocated nearly 25 years ago from Sayville, according to his stepson Chris Brown. The cause was glioblastoma, a kind of brain cancer, from which he fell ill Dec. 16.

In decades working in one of New York State's biggest Republican counties, DeMartini also once headed the county’s offtrack betting operation.

DeMartini returned to head the county party after his predecessor was federally indicted — and later imprisoned — for extortion and partaking in a stolen-truck chop shop operation, Newsday reported in 1999, a time when polls showed that the public trusted Democrats more than Republicans.

Newsday once called DeMartini, who was active in Suffolk politics, campaigns and government in the last quarter of the 20th century, one of Long Island’s shrewdest political operatives. He led the party from 1991 to 1995 and then again in 1999.

But DeMartini predicted change was afoot, explaining: "There is a certain resentment about what has happened to this country."

"It's time to get back to work, and it's time to avoid the distractions that are going on in Washington and locally, and it's time to focus on the Republican message to the voters of this county," he told Newsday. "And that message is: We are the party that stabilizes taxes, improves economic growth and cares about protecting our environment."

