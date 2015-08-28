Jack Canarick, 50-year member of Glen Cove Fire Department, dies at 95

Jack Canarick was a member of a number of Glen Cove civic and fraternal organizations and was active in his synagogue.

But friends and family single out the passion Canarick had for serving on the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department commission. He was a member for 50 years, presided as chairman for several, donated banners and other items, and regularly lobbied the city to provide the tools and equipment the firefighters needed.

"Jack just loved the fire department," said Glen Cove volunteer firefighter Vinnie Martinez, 80, who knew Canarick for more than a half century. "That was his life."

Canarick, a lifelong resident of Glen Cove, died July 23 at age 95.

Canarick was born April 11, 1920, at home in Glen Cove. He was the youngest son of Morris and Rae Canarick, who moved to Glen Cove from Brooklyn in the early 1900s, said his sister, Natalie Meyer, who still lives in Glen Cove. He served at Fort Hood -- then called Camp Hood -- in Texas during World War II, she said.

Jack Canarick spent much of his life helping run the real estate office his father opened in downtown Glen Cove in 1938, said Meyer, who now helps oversee the business.

Canarick worked at the office until shortly before he died. But in his later years, he was semiretired and many people dropped by to say hello and shoot the breeze, said Burton Singer, who was one of those visitors.

"People would come in right off the street and say 'Hi' because this is a small town and everyone knew each other," Singer said.

Michael Maher, a Glen Cove volunteer firefighter and fire commissioner, said he never met anyone who didn't like Canarick.

"Everybody loved him," Maher said. "He was just such a gentle, kind person. He never had a bad word to say about anyone."

In addition to his sister, Canarick is survived by sister-in-law Jean Canarick and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Interment was at Montefiore Cemetery in Queens.