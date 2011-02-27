James Parola, school board president, dies

Some people become involved in their local schools because their children are enrolled. Not James J. Parola.

Parola, who family said was a lifelong proponent of education, became more active in the Freeport School District after his sons David and Robert graduated from high school.

The former Freeport School District board president died Thursday of prostate cancer at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. He was 88.

The World War II veteran served 12 years as president of the board and helped establish the Freeport chapter of Dollars for Scholars, a nonprofit organization that raises money for college-bound students.

"A lot of times, parents stop doing stuff for the schools when the kids are out, but he actually did more," said his son David, 55, of Huntington Station.

Parola retired at age 62 as supervisor for AT&T, but he wasn't the stay-at-home type, his son said. Whether it was golfing or fundraising for students, or even working as a consultant with AT&T, Parola was always on the go.

The Dollars for Scholars chapter was founded more than 10 years ago, said his wife Madeline. Since its inception, the group has raised more than $100,000 in scholarship funds for college-bound students, she said. The couple, who were married for 57 years, also established a $500 annual scholarship fund for Freeport High School students who plan to major in theater arts in college in honor of their late son Robert, who died at age 35.

Parola also was an ardent golfer. He was a very happy-go-lucky type of guy who was very likable and never lost his temper, his wife said. "We had a wonderful marriage."

A funeral Mass will be today at 9:30 a.m. at Our Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 37 S. Ocean Ave., Freeport. Burial will be at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Freeport Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 7700, Freeport, NY 11520.