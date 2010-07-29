John Branca, ex-NY lawmaker, brother of Dodgers pitcher, dies

LOS ANGELES - John R. Branca, brother of famed Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca and father of John Branca, the co-administrator of Michael Jackson's estate, has died.

His family announced his death in Los Angeles.

John R. Branca was a former New York State assemblyman and chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission who was known for bringing boxing back to Madison Square Garden. He was a teacher and coach of winning high school sports teams for years.

The 86-year-old Branca, who spent most of his life in Mount Vernon, in Westchester County, died July 17 of vascular disease in Boca Raton, Fla., where he had retired in the late 1980s.

- AP