LIRR analyst Marilyn Hudson dies at 55

Marilyn Hudson was known as a people person who loved bringing friends and family together at the annual barbecues she hosted at her Amityville home.

Friends and relatives describe her as a woman with a sense of humor who always had a twinkle in her eye and one who was known for having a positive outlook on life despite having gone through a fair share of obstacles.

Hudson, an operations analyst for the Long Island Rail Road, died Thursday morning at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Amityville in which she was the driver. She was 55.

"She bore many burdens in life but she didn't let that stop her from enjoying life and she certainly had her share of burdens," cousin Sheila Johnson said. "If you needed her, she was there for you."

Johnson said Hudson helped her overcome depression when she was grieving the death of a mutual friend last year.

"I was seriously depressed and despondent and she would call me and bring me books and food," she said.

Hudson was born on June 9, 1956, in Manhattan. She grew up in North Amityville. Her parents, Marion and Glossie Singletary, have been deceased for many years, said Johnson, 56, who added Hudson was like a sister. Hudson also is predeceased by her two older brothers, Lawrence Singletary and Cul Pepper.

After graduating from Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School, Hudson attended Adelphi University where she completed her undergraduate degree in business, Johnson said. She also earned two master's degrees from Long Island University, one in accounting and another in finance.

Her youngest sister, Kim Tutt, 50, of Amityville, called her the go-to person for advice.

"Her gift was to give financial advice. That was so natural to her, she loved business and she had a passion for that," Tutt said.

In addition, Tutt said Hudson was also very active in her church, Bethel AME Church in Copiague.

"Life is short and you just have to treat people right and try to live life and enjoy it," Tutt said Sunday. "My parents made sure we stayed close. We had a good year. We had weddings this year. I just turned 50. Everyone was on a high note but something like this happened and this has taken everybody for a loop. It won't be the same for a long time."

In addition to her sister, Hudson is survived by her brother-in-law Philip Tutt and 13 nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel AME Church, 20 Simmons St. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church, followed by interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Pinelawn.