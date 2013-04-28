Mary Thom, icon of feminism, dies at 68
A prominent New York City feminist, writer and former Ms. magazine editor has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Mary Thom was 68.
Thom had a passion for riding motorcycles. Her nephew Thom Loubet confirmed Saturday she died Friday evening riding her 1996 Honda Magna 750 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.
Thom was a fixture of the women's movement. She wrote a book about its history and was the editor-in-chief of the Women's Media Center.
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem said in a statement that Thom was the movement's moral compass.
Loubet says his aunt loved baseball and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."
Thom is survived by her sister and other relatives. -- AP