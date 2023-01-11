Michael DeSola, 65, Newsday union official, has died

As far as Newsday union official Mike LaSpina is concerned, if there were labor problems at Newsday — the one union man he wanted in his corner in any tough negotiations was Michael DeSola.

Recording secretary of Local 406 of the Graphic Communication Conference/IBT, DeSola was a man dedicated to the union, tenacious, passionate and a key force in negotiating some good contracts over the years, said LaSpina, who is president of the local.

“He was the type of guy, if we had to do it, if we had labor problem, that is the guy you wanted in the fox hole,” LaSpina said.

DeSola, who worked for years at Newsday in the building maintenance area at the newspaper's former site on Pinelawn Road, died Dec. 25 of lung cancer, according his family and friends. He was 65.

Although he left Newsday in December 2019, DeSola remained the union's recording secretary, a position he held for the past 13 years, said LaSpina. He continued doing the job into December, he added.

“He was very dedicated to the union and took his job seriously,” said LaSpina. “Just like he fought cancer, he fought for the union.”

Born in Brooklyn in June 1957, DeSola eventually moved with his family to Long Island where he graduated from Berner High School in Massapequa, recalled his daughter Kristin Cline. DeSola eventually lived in South Setauket where he raised Cline and another daughter.

DeSola joined Newsday in March 1986 and worked in the building maintenance area. He followed the path of his father, Richard DeSola, who was a Newsday delivery driver for 15 years. Richard DeSola died in 2021 at the age of 94.

“He loved his job at Newsday, he loved the union, he had a heart of gold, he would give you shirt off his back,” said his daughter Kristin about her father.

After retiring from Newsday, DeSola devoted much of his spare time — when he wasn’t taking care of myriad Local 406 matters — with his three grandchildren, his daughter said. An avid sports fan, DeSola relished going to the racetrack and spending vacation time in Atlantic City and Saratoga Race Course, Kristin Cline added.

It was while working at Newsday in 1995 that DeSola met Jodie Muraglio, who eventually become his companion. Muraglio was working as an expediter in the newspaper's purchasing department when she and DeSola became friends, she recalled. Muraglio took a buyout and left Newsday but said she and DeSola remained close and eventually lived together in Port Jefferson Station.

It was through DeSola’s passion for horse racing that Muraglio said she became interested in the sport, traveling with him to Saratoga, At one point DeSola purchased ownership shares in some racehorses with his friends, she said.

Along with Kristin Cline, DeSola is survived by another daughter, Connie Thomas of Port Jefferson, three grandchildren and a brother, John, of Copiague.

A wake for DeSola took place at Maranello Funeral Home in Coram. A burial followed on Dec. 29 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.