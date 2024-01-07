Karen Tenenbaum, of Dix Hills, dies at 64

Karen Tenenbaum was a superwoman, according to her family. A successful tax attorney, businessperson, dedicated wife and supportive mother, she did it all with grace and aplomb. “Even with her boundless energy and full calendar, Karen prioritized calm 'pajama days' where she could reflect on life and plan goals for the future,” said her husband, Larry Tenenbaum. The Dix Hills resident was active in her personal and professional life and also lent her time and services to many charitable organizations and educational endeavors. Tenenbaum died unexpectedly Dec. 23 due to a sudden cardiac event, her husband said. She was 64. Tenenbaum was born in Brooklyn in 1959 to Marty and Shirley Weinstein. The youngest of three children, she moved with her two brothers, Rich and Steve, to Far Rockaway when she was a young child. The family then moved to Lawrence when she was in 10th grade, and she would graduate from Lawrence High School. She graduated from Brooklyn College in 1980 with a degree in accounting and received a law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1983, followed by master's from New York University Law School in 1985. Afterward, Tenenbaum worked at two accounting firms, acquired her CPA credentials, and worked at two law firms before starting her own firm in 1996. “She liked to say that she started her firm with a pad, a pen and a Rolodex,” said Larry of his wife's Melville-based tax firm, Tenenbaum Law PC. They met at a wedding in 1980 and were married in 1984, he said. “Karen was an incredible person to have as a mom; she was very loving, generous and giving,” said Allison Rosenzweig of Livingston, New Jersey, one of the couple's two daughters. “From a very young age, she taught us her 'guiding principles' on how to be happy, healthy, wealthy and wise and have good relationships and good values.” “She was reliable, consistent and driven, and emphasized the importance of those traits — having a goal and working your way to get there,” said daughter Stacie Dubnoff of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Tenenbaum merged her interests in business, tax and law but also was passionate about her educational work, promoting financial and business literacy for children. “Karen was the founder and original board chair of Commerce Plaza, a program that works in partnership with school districts across Long Island to teach children about business, employment and financial literacy,” said Larry, who added that more than 75,000 students have gone through the program. Tenenbaum also founded Money Masters Inc. and was the co-creator of Walter the Vault, an animated character aimed at younger children who educates them about money. Outside of work, Tenenbaum enjoyed hobbies such as photography, dancing, swimming, entertaining in her backyard with lavish parties, spending time with family, and reading. She also developed a strong interest in the food and hospitality business. “Karen volunteered to work with famous chefs at the Food and Wine Festival and in the kitchens of several high-end restaurants,” her husband said. “She had been admitted to Les Dames d'Escoffier New York, a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing and supporting women in the food and beverage industries.” She was known as “Nan” to her four grandchildren: Asher, 4; Jordan, 2; and Remi and Arley, both 5 months. According to her daughters, she was beloved by her grandchildren for being “Nan the Cookie Lady,” as the family enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies together. “She took the kids apple picking and to other fun activities. She wanted to take our children out to restaurants and give them as many different experiences as possible,” Rosenzweig said. “Above all, she was an active, engaged, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother,” Larry said. “I think her family will serve as her legacy.” In addition to her husband and two daughters; survivors include her two brothers, Rich Weinstein, of Franklin Square, and Steve Weinstein, of Oceanside; and four grandchildren. Services were held Dec. 26 at Star of David Memorial Chapels in West Babylon, and donations in Tenenbaum's name were made to the Temple Beth Torah-Sanctuary Renovation Fund.

Karen Tenenbaum was a superwoman, according to her family. A successful tax attorney, businessperson, dedicated wife and supportive mother, she did it all with grace and aplomb.

“Even with her boundless energy and full calendar, Karen prioritized calm 'pajama days' where she could reflect on life and plan goals for the future,” said her husband, Larry Tenenbaum.

The Dix Hills resident was active in her personal and professional life and also lent her time and services to many charitable organizations and educational endeavors. Tenenbaum died unexpectedly Dec. 23 due to a sudden cardiac event, her husband said. She was 64.

Tenenbaum was born in Brooklyn in 1959 to Marty and Shirley Weinstein. The youngest of three children, she moved with her two brothers, Rich and Steve, to Far Rockaway when she was a young child. The family then moved to Lawrence when she was in 10th grade, and she would graduate from Lawrence High School.

She graduated from Brooklyn College in 1980 with a degree in accounting and received a law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1983, followed by master's from New York University Law School in 1985. Afterward, Tenenbaum worked at two accounting firms, acquired her CPA credentials, and worked at two law firms before starting her own firm in 1996.

“She liked to say that she started her firm with a pad, a pen and a Rolodex,” said Larry of his wife's Melville-based tax firm, Tenenbaum Law PC. They met at a wedding in 1980 and were married in 1984, he said.

“Karen was an incredible person to have as a mom; she was very loving, generous and giving,” said Allison Rosenzweig of Livingston, New Jersey, one of the couple's two daughters. “From a very young age, she taught us her 'guiding principles' on how to be happy, healthy, wealthy and wise and have good relationships and good values.”

“She was reliable, consistent and driven, and emphasized the importance of those traits — having a goal and working your way to get there,” said daughter Stacie Dubnoff of Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Tenenbaum merged her interests in business, tax and law but also was passionate about her educational work, promoting financial and business literacy for children.

“Karen was the founder and original board chair of Commerce Plaza, a program that works in partnership with school districts across Long Island to teach children about business, employment and financial literacy,” said Larry, who added that more than 75,000 students have gone through the program.

Tenenbaum also founded Money Masters Inc. and was the co-creator of Walter the Vault, an animated character aimed at younger children who educates them about money.

Outside of work, Tenenbaum enjoyed hobbies such as photography, dancing, swimming, entertaining in her backyard with lavish parties, spending time with family, and reading. She also developed a strong interest in the food and hospitality business.

“Karen volunteered to work with famous chefs at the Food and Wine Festival and in the kitchens of several high-end restaurants,” her husband said. “She had been admitted to Les Dames d'Escoffier New York, a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing and supporting women in the food and beverage industries.”

She was known as “Nan” to her four grandchildren: Asher, 4; Jordan, 2; and Remi and Arley, both 5 months. According to her daughters, she was beloved by her grandchildren for being “Nan the Cookie Lady,” as the family enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies together.

“She took the kids apple picking and to other fun activities. She wanted to take our children out to restaurants and give them as many different experiences as possible,” Rosenzweig said.

“Above all, she was an active, engaged, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother,” Larry said. “I think her family will serve as her legacy.”

In addition to her husband and two daughters; survivors include her two brothers, Rich Weinstein, of Franklin Square, and Steve Weinstein, of Oceanside; and four grandchildren.

Services were held Dec. 26 at Star of David Memorial Chapels in West Babylon, and donations in Tenenbaum's name were made to the Temple Beth Torah-Sanctuary Renovation Fund.