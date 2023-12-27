Matt Napolitano, Fox News Radio anchor and Hofstra grad, dies at 33

Matt Napolitano, a Fox News Radio anchor whose bright personality and intellect landed him as a contestant on some of America’s biggest game shows, died of complications of lupus Saturday, his family said. The former Franklin Square resident, a graduate of H. Frank Carey High School and Hofstra University, was 33. Napolitano wanted to be a broadcast journalist from a young age, mom Betty Ann Napolitano said, and his first opportunity to show what he could do with a microphone came after he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease at the age of 15. No longer able to play sports, the teen was approached by a teacher at Carey and asked if he would take over as an announcer at the games. “He was just 15 or 16 at the time and the teacher was like, ‘You know what, I’m not doing this anymore,’ and gave it to him,” Betty Ann recalled of the opportunity the oldest of her three children was given after proving himself adept as an announcer. “He was there at every game. He knew all the players and people would compliment him.” Napolitano, who lived in Astoria, Queens, with his husband Ricky Whitcomb, would ride that confidence to a spot as a national anchor for Fox by his mid-20s, showcasing his versatility covering both news and sports during his career in New York City. He also wrote and produced audio segments and made occasional appearances on Fox television networks. Napolitano showcased his vast range of knowledge by appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy!, where he was a runner-up, Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, his mother said. John Mullen, general manager at WRHU, the Hofstra radio station, said Napolitano was already multitalented when he arrived on campus in 2008. He served as student program director at the station, contributed sports play-by-play and appeared on the college’s radio broadcasts of New York Islanders games, Mullen said. “What separated Matt, what made him special, was he was always upbeat. He was always energetic in a positive way,” Mullen said. Betty Ann said her son chose Hofstra over Syracuse for its proximity not just to home, but to the internship and networking opportunities awaiting him in New York City. Napolitano’s joyous personality helped him easily connect with others in New York media, many of whom paid tribute to him on social media after news of his death spread this week. Napolitano, who dabbled in stand-up comedy, wrote and performed the past two years in the Inner Circle dinner, an annual New York City political roast put on by journalists, where he caught the attention of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “His enthusiasm, intelligence and sense of humor — which we all saw firsthand at [Inner Circle] — made him a great reporter,” Adams wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning. “33 is far too young.” PIX 11 reporter James Ford, the president of Inner Circle, said Napolitano’s natural ability as a performer and his sense of humor made him a great addition to the show. “His impersonation of Donald Trump was spot on,” Ford said. “Every time, it just leaves me in stitches.” Napolitano was proud to celebrate two major life accomplishments in 2023, Betty Ann said. In May, he and Whitcomb were married in a ceremony at Queens Botanical Gardens. Earlier this month, he became an uncle for the first time. Betty Ann said her son had a flare up from lupus when he was 17 but was otherwise healthy before developing an infection this month. In announcing his husband’s death on social media, Whitcomb affectionately credited him with helping guide his beloved New York Jets to a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It was a thought the whole family shared. “[His father, Anthony] said, ‘Oh yeah, but he had to wait until the last second,’” Betty Ann said, chuckling through tears. Fox colleague Kathleen Maloney marveled at how generous Napolitano was, particularly to younger broadcast professionals. “He just had that kind of personality, you could know him for 10 years or 10 minutes and it was all the same,” Maloney said. “He reached out to people, he helped people, and he was never without a smile.” The wake will be Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square. The funeral will be Friday, 10 a.m., at the Church of St. Anne, 35 Dartmouth St., Garden City. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donation may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Matt Napolitano, a Fox News Radio anchor whose bright personality and intellect landed him as a contestant on some of America’s biggest game shows, died of complications of lupus Saturday, his family said. The former Franklin Square resident, a graduate of H. Frank Carey High School and Hofstra University, was 33.

Napolitano wanted to be a broadcast journalist from a young age, mom Betty Ann Napolitano said, and his first opportunity to show what he could do with a microphone came after he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease at the age of 15. No longer able to play sports, the teen was approached by a teacher at Carey and asked if he would take over as an announcer at the games.

“He was just 15 or 16 at the time and the teacher was like, ‘You know what, I’m not doing this anymore,’ and gave it to him,” Betty Ann recalled of the opportunity the oldest of her three children was given after proving himself adept as an announcer. “He was there at every game. He knew all the players and people would compliment him.”

Napolitano, who lived in Astoria, Queens, with his husband Ricky Whitcomb, would ride that confidence to a spot as a national anchor for Fox by his mid-20s, showcasing his versatility covering both news and sports during his career in New York City. He also wrote and produced audio segments and made occasional appearances on Fox television networks.

Napolitano showcased his vast range of knowledge by appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy!, where he was a runner-up, Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, his mother said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John Mullen, general manager at WRHU, the Hofstra radio station, said Napolitano was already multitalented when he arrived on campus in 2008. He served as student program director at the station, contributed sports play-by-play and appeared on the college’s radio broadcasts of New York Islanders games, Mullen said.

“What separated Matt, what made him special, was he was always upbeat. He was always energetic in a positive way,” Mullen said.

Betty Ann said her son chose Hofstra over Syracuse for its proximity not just to home, but to the internship and networking opportunities awaiting him in New York City. Napolitano’s joyous personality helped him easily connect with others in New York media, many of whom paid tribute to him on social media after news of his death spread this week.

Inner Circle member

Napolitano, who dabbled in stand-up comedy, wrote and performed the past two years in the Inner Circle dinner, an annual New York City political roast put on by journalists, where he caught the attention of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“His enthusiasm, intelligence and sense of humor — which we all saw firsthand at [Inner Circle] — made him a great reporter,” Adams wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning. “33 is far too young.”

PIX 11 reporter James Ford, the president of Inner Circle, said Napolitano’s natural ability as a performer and his sense of humor made him a great addition to the show.

“His impersonation of Donald Trump was spot on,” Ford said. “Every time, it just leaves me in stitches.”

Napolitano was proud to celebrate two major life accomplishments in 2023, Betty Ann said. In May, he and Whitcomb were married in a ceremony at Queens Botanical Gardens. Earlier this month, he became an uncle for the first time.

Betty Ann said her son had a flare up from lupus when he was 17 but was otherwise healthy before developing an infection this month.

In announcing his husband’s death on social media, Whitcomb affectionately credited him with helping guide his beloved New York Jets to a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It was a thought the whole family shared.

“[His father, Anthony] said, ‘Oh yeah, but he had to wait until the last second,’” Betty Ann said, chuckling through tears.

Fox colleague Kathleen Maloney marveled at how generous Napolitano was, particularly to younger broadcast professionals.

“He just had that kind of personality, you could know him for 10 years or 10 minutes and it was all the same,” Maloney said. “He reached out to people, he helped people, and he was never without a smile.”

The wake will be Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square. The funeral will be Friday, 10 a.m., at the Church of St. Anne, 35 Dartmouth St., Garden City.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donation may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.