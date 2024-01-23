Michael Larkin, volunteer at Smithtown Catholic school, dies at 44

Michael Larkin, a husband and father of four young children who is remembered for his good humor and volunteer service with St. Patrick School in Smithtown, has died. He was 44. Larkin died unexpectedly at his Smithtown home on Friday, his wife, Julia Larkin, 40, confirmed. The cause of death was not immediately known. Larkin, who had a gregarious nature and forged lasting friendhsips, took on many roles, including devoted father, son, volunteer, coach of his eldest son’s football team and sometimes the comedian, friends and family said. To Julia Larkin, “He was my best friend,” adding: “We had so much fun together.” Born in Huntington in 1979, and raised in Centerport, Larkin attended Harborfields schools and St. Anthony's High School, where he played on the lacrosse and football teams. Kevin Lewis, 44, met Larkin in high school as a freshman. Both were on the football team. Lewis, a receiver, was on the offense. Larkin, a linebacker, was on defense. “Mike was just one of those guys,” he said. “Just the nicest guy you'll ever meet in your life. Big guy. Just big smile. Big laugh,” said Lewis, of Ronkonkoma. After graduating from high school in 1997, Larkin went to James Madison University in Virginia, where he studied finance. He eventually made his way back to Long Island and had worked at Worldwide Express in the Melville office since 2011, most recently as an area sales manager. In 2011 Larkin also met his future wife, Julia, through an online dating site. “I knew the minute that I met him that I was going to marry him,” Julia Larkin recalled. The couple got married in 2013. And a few weeks after their honeymoon, Julia Larkin found out that she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Michael, now 9. The two would later have Katie, 8, Colin, 5, and Jack, 3. As a father, Larkin was described as spirited with the children, chasing them around the house and tossing them around in the pool. But he ran into some health problems. He found a lump in his neck and in 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent grueling radiation treatment. Larkin’s life also was noted for his activity in his children’s lives. He helped coach his eldest son’s St. James-Nesconset PAL football team to a league championship, the family said. He was the vice president of the Father’s Guild at St. Patrick School. The group often helped out around the school, providing services such as setting up events and fundraising. Matthew Fusco, a member of the Father's Guild, said he met Larkin three years ago, though he remarked that it felt like they had known each other for 30 years. Both were heavily involved in the school and have four young children. “A fun night to us … was making ice cream sundaes with eight of our kids,” the 40-year-old Smithtown resident remarked. “That was our life.” For Julia, memories of her late husband include his pranks of him tossing water on loved ones and role as her “protector.” “He was my defender,” she said. “I knew nothing was ever going to happen to me. Nothing was ever going to happen to my children because he was there.” In addition to his wife and children, Larkin is survived by his mother, Lois, of Centerport; siblings Patrick Larkin, of Morristown, New Jersey, Tara Tucker, of Centerport, and James Larkin, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. His father, Patrick, died in 2000. A wake for Larkin will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Moloney Funeral Home in Hauppauge, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Smithtown on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. Larkin will be buried at St. Patrick Cemetery in Huntington.



Michael Larkin, a husband and father of four young children who is remembered for his good humor and volunteer service with St. Patrick School in Smithtown, has died. He was 44.

Larkin died unexpectedly at his Smithtown home on Friday, his wife, Julia Larkin, 40, confirmed. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Larkin, who had a gregarious nature and forged lasting friendhsips, took on many roles, including devoted father, son, volunteer, coach of his eldest son’s football team and sometimes the comedian, friends and family said.

To Julia Larkin, “He was my best friend,” adding: “We had so much fun together.”

Born in Huntington in 1979, and raised in Centerport, Larkin attended Harborfields schools and St. Anthony's High School, where he played on the lacrosse and football teams.

Kevin Lewis, 44, met Larkin in high school as a freshman. Both were on the football team. Lewis, a receiver, was on the offense. Larkin, a linebacker, was on defense.

“Mike was just one of those guys,” he said. “Just the nicest guy you'll ever meet in your life. Big guy. Just big smile. Big laugh,” said Lewis, of Ronkonkoma.

After graduating from high school in 1997, Larkin went to James Madison University in Virginia, where he studied finance. He eventually made his way back to Long Island and had worked at Worldwide Express in the Melville office since 2011, most recently as an area sales manager.

In 2011 Larkin also met his future wife, Julia, through an online dating site.

“I knew the minute that I met him that I was going to marry him,” Julia Larkin recalled.

The couple got married in 2013. And a few weeks after their honeymoon, Julia Larkin found out that she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Michael, now 9. The two would later have Katie, 8, Colin, 5, and Jack, 3.

As a father, Larkin was described as spirited with the children, chasing them around the house and tossing them around in the pool.

But he ran into some health problems. He found a lump in his neck and in 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent grueling radiation treatment.

Larkin’s life also was noted for his activity in his children’s lives. He helped coach his eldest son’s St. James-Nesconset PAL football team to a league championship, the family said.

He was the vice president of the Father’s Guild at St. Patrick School. The group often helped out around the school, providing services such as setting up events and fundraising.

Matthew Fusco, a member of the Father's Guild, said he met Larkin three years ago, though he remarked that it felt like they had known each other for 30 years. Both were heavily involved in the school and have four young children.

“A fun night to us … was making ice cream sundaes with eight of our kids,” the 40-year-old Smithtown resident remarked. “That was our life.”

For Julia, memories of her late husband include his pranks of him tossing water on loved ones and role as her “protector.”

“He was my defender,” she said. “I knew nothing was ever going to happen to me. Nothing was ever going to happen to my children because he was there.”

In addition to his wife and children, Larkin is survived by his mother, Lois, of Centerport; siblings Patrick Larkin, of Morristown, New Jersey, Tara Tucker, of Centerport, and James Larkin, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. His father, Patrick, died in 2000.

A wake for Larkin will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Moloney Funeral Home in Hauppauge, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Smithtown on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Larkin will be buried at St. Patrick Cemetery in Huntington.

