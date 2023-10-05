Robert Truzzolino, Nassau's longtime commissioner of jurors, dies at 70

Robert Truzzolino, Nassau's longtime commissioner of jurors and a perennial figure in the county's court system for more than 25 years, died Tuesday after collapsing in his Mineola office, family members and colleagues said. He was 70. Truzzolino, of Glen Cove, had been seeing doctors in recent weeks as he dealt with shortness of breath and tiredness, said Bobby Truzzolino, his oldest son. On Tuesday, Truzzolino was complaining of feeling unwell and collapsed, Bobby Truzzolino said. Court officers and other first responders performed CPR but Truzzolino never regained consciousness. "He was a great dad," said Truzzolino, of Greenlawn. "Well respected. Well loved. Did everything for everyone. Never asked for anything in return. He was a generous, loyal. caring, funny, loving individual who didn't have a malicious bone in his body. His family, friends and colleagues meant everything to him." Robert Truzzolino grew up in New Hyde Park, one of four children to John Truzzolino, who worked in Civil Service, and Dora Truzzolino, a homemaker. (His parents were both deceased.) He took classes at St. John's University in Queens and worked for a time at Manischewitz, a company that sells kosher products, family members said. Truzzolino began working in the Nassau Courts system in 1997 and after several promotions was appointed county commissioner of jurors in March 2009, according to District Administrative Judge Vito M. DeStefano. "Bob, to all who knew him, was a highly respected and a beloved member of the court family," DeStefano said in a statement. " … Bob was dedicated to serving the courts and the public and was known for his extraordinary kindness and patience. His unexpected and sudden passing was a great shock to his court family as well as a terrible loss to the courts and to the public." Truzzolino met his future wife, Karen, on a blind date in 1978 arranged by their respective siblings, who were sorority sisters. The couple were married for 43 years and had three children: Bobby, Joseph of Glen Cove and Kara Siciliano of Merrick. Tony Jimenez of Glen Cove worked with Truzzolino from 2001 through 2017 while serving as Nassau's deputy jury commissioner. Truzzolino, he recalled, had a unique talent for both managing demanding judges with finesse while calming Nassau residents who were often not thrilled to spend a day in the Mineola courthouse waiting to hear if they would be called to serve on a jury. "He was the best there is. It's as simple as that," said Jimenez, a former Glen Cove City councilman. " … A lot of people are very angry that they have to be there and have a million different excuses why they should be excused. He would take them into a private room and talk to them and they would calm down and they would go through the process. And he left everybody feeling better." Daniel Bagnuola, the Nassau court system's now retired director of community relations, said Truzzolino had "incredible empathy" for every potential juror and made a point to treat everyone he met with respect. "He was one of the finest human beings I've ever had the privilege of knowing," said Bagnuola, of Bayville. "And he was the consummate family man who was just so proud of his children." Truzzolino is survived his wife, children, son-in-law Will Siciliano, daughter-in-law Taryn Truzzolino; two grandchildren, three siblings: John Truzzolino, Christine Venditto and Edward Truzzolino; and sisters-in-law Nancy Truzzolino and Jan Truzzolino. A wake will be held Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dodge Thomas Funeral Home in Glen Cove. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, 11 a.m., at the Church of St. Rocco in Glen Cove followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Association for Children with Down Syndrome in Plainview.

