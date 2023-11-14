Thomas Scully, 62-year member of Hicksville Fire Department, 82

It is nearly impossible to walk through the Hicksville Fire Department and not see or hear a mention of the name Thomas Scully. The 62-year member of Hook and Ladder Company 6 left an indelible mark on the Hicksville community.

"He fell in love with it when he was younger and really enjoyed it," said son-in-law Karl Schweitzer. "He was there for the camaraderie, the friendships, and to serve his community."

Scully died on Sept. 28 of natural causes. He was 82.

Scully was born in Queens, on Aug. 25, 1941. He moved to Hicksville in 1953 when his World War II veteran father qualified for a home under the GI Bill. Scully left high school to become a third-generation ironworker and spent the next 50 years working on projects throughout New York State, specifically on many of the buildings that dot the New York City skyline.

"He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather in the ironworker industry, which he continued part-time until the age of 74," said Schweitzer. "He was a proud union member of Local 46, working as a wood, wire, and metal lather for over 50 years."

Scully met his wife, Verna (née Ericson) in 1958. The two married in 1962 and have four children: Lynn, 61, of Hicksville; Thomas, 60, of Rockingham, North Carolina; Marita, 51, of Medford; and Eric, 50, of Port Charlotte, Florida.

As for his legacy with the fire department, that too was a lifetime of dedication and family, as Scully's two brothers also served with the company.

"He joined the Hicksville volunteer Fire Department with Hook and Ladder Company 6 in 1961 and spent the next 62 years there. He served as second and first lieutenant and was elected captain in 1992 and 1993," said Schweitzer of his father-in-law's service. Scully was also recognized as an honorary chief for his 50 years of service in 2011.

"Tom participated in a lot of projects: recruitment, helping cook and feed families, and he was instrumental in the construction of a boccie ball court known as Pollina Park that is still used for the Memorial Day tournament," said Verna Scully. "That is a tradition he was really proud of."

Scully was also proud of his Irish and Polish heritage. According to his family, Scully loved St. Patrick’s Day and would always gather with his family and friends to watch the parade and cook corned beef and cabbage. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping, taking cruises around the world, and watching the New York Giants. While he was a local fire hero, Scully would want to be remembered as a family man who was known as Heineken Tom to friends and grumpy to his grandchildren.

"He always provided for his family. Everything was always around family," said his wife. "I love him and I miss him."

"He had always dreamed of opening a restaurant, and instead, opened Stuff-A-Bagel in Port Charlotte, Florida," said his widow of Scully's venture, which offered the “New York Legendary Bagel” until Hurricane Charley destroyed the business nine years after opening.

According to his family, Scully often said the phrase, "Wait a minute," not out of impatience, but to appreciate the present.