Robert V. Lloyd, pastor who used his faith to overcome addiction, dies of 9/11-linked cancer

Robert V. Lloyd, whose transformation from a big-time Long Island heroin dealer to a pastor, died from 9/11-related cancer on Feb. 12, his family said. He was 77.

Lloyd, known as Bobby, of Wheatley Heights, leaves behind a remarkable story of redemption, his family told Newsday.

The Rockville Centre native fell into a life of drugs when he was young, leading to stints in jail as early as 16, said Dianne Lloyd, his wife of 44 years. He was sentenced to life in prison on drug charges in 1976 but was released, said his son Daniel Lloyd of Amityville. What followed after Lloyd’s release was a transformation that compelled then-Gov. Mario Cuomo to pardon his life parole in 1991, he said.

After the 9/11 terror attacks, Lloyd trekked to lower Manhattan with first responders. He was diagnosed with 9/11-induced leukemia three years ago, Dianne Lloyd said.

“He was just an extraordinary person,” his wife said.

Dianne and Bobby Lloyd met when Dianne was 10 years old and became close friends. The pair dated “for about 15 minutes” when Dianne was 18, but it didn’t stick, she said. They settled on friendship.

The two found themselves in the throes of drug addiction.

Dianne Lloyd said she later found God and sobriety, changing the trajectory of both of their lives. The couple wed in 1979 and raised eight children.

Lloyd joined Brooklyn Teen Challenge, where he harnessed his newfound faith to overcome addiction. He enrolled in Bible college and became a minister and used his rough past “to change the lives of people like God had changed him and me,” his wife said.

He chartered a local Teen Challenge program with his brother-in-law Jimmy Jack and co-founded Freedom Chapter International Worship Center in Amityville. He also founded Long Island Citizens for Community Values, a nonprofit that advocated for safe internet use. He led the call for making child pornography possession a felony in New York State and was also part of the push in outlawing video recording in dressing rooms, his family said.

Lloyd explored his life in his 2016 book called “Black Knight: From Pushin Dope to Pushin Hope.”

“He was ahead of his time,” Daniel Lloyd said. “He had a passion to use his story.”

Lloyd spent his free time watching Western films from the '50s and '60s. He was also a loyal Jets fan, no matter what their win-loss record reflected. He remained a devoted lover of muscle cars, especially his cherished 1970 Chevy Nova.

He died at his Wheatley Heights home surrounded by family while his favorite song, “He Is Faithful” by the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, played in the background.

“We were there for him,” Daniel Lloyd said. “He was there and comforted us our entire lives. We were able to give that back to him at the most intimate time of his life.”

In addition to his wife and son Daniel, Lloyd is also survived by another son Robert "Bobby" Lloyd of Wheatley Heights, and five daughters: Paula Lloyd of New York City; Monique Lloyd-Goodwill of Bakersfield, California; Chante Caprice Lloyd-Rines of Hempstead; Dawn Lloyd-Matthews of Melville; and Bobbette Lloyd-Jackson of Bay Shore; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by son Gregory Wrobel.

Lloyd’s celebration of life will be held at Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle at 7 p.m. Wednesday. His viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church in Rockville Centre, followed by his funeral at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.