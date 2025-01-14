Richard Torykian, Chaminade High School grad and benefactor, dies at 85

Richard Torykian initially did not get accepted to Chaminade High School. Undeterred, the teenager took a public bus to the school one day from his home in Rockville Centre and convinced officials to let him in, his relatives said. Torykian went on to have a major impact on the all-boys Catholic high school in Mineola after graduating in 1957. He was a founder of its endowment — the Torch Fund — in the 1980s at a time when it was an unusual concept for a high school. The fund’s balance has risen to $90 million and provided $120 million to the school in interest income over the years, which helped with tuition and assisted in other ways, Chaminade officials said. It was all in keeping with Torykian’s take-charge, never-take-no-for-an-answer approach to life, which included a stint in Vietnam as a Marine, a long career in the financial world and the founding of a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, first responders and others, said one of his sons, James Torykian. Underlining it all was his father’s deep Catholic faith, he added. All three sons also attended Chaminade. Richard Torykian died Jan. 5 in Carlsbad, California, where he had moved with his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou, in 2017 after living most of his life in Rockville Centre. He was 85. Brother Thomas Cleary, president of Chaminade, described Torykian as a "bigger than life type of guy. You knew when he walked into a room when he was here," with his booming voice and charismatic personality. "He was a good soul." Torykian supported Chaminade for decades. James Torykian said his father "was someone who just gave to this country" and earned the nickname "Field Marshal" for some of his heroics in Vietnam. Richard Torykian grew up in Rockville Centre, attended St. Agnes Catholic grammar school there and had his heart set on Chaminade, his son said. It was part of his father’s quest to always seek out "the best of the best," he said. "It just spoke to him," said James Torykian, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina. "I think he saw that the standard that they set was a high one." After graduation, he attended St. Michael's College in Vermont, where he received a bachelor's in chemistry. He then earned a master’s at Saint Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, he got drafted to go to Vietnam. He opted to join the Marines, and after training was sent to Vietnam from 1965 to 1966, serving in the 3rd Marine Division. One day, his unit was ambushed and faced a high probability of getting wiped out, his son said. Torykian was only a lieutenant at the time, but he got on the radio and identified himself as "General Torykian" to get greater attention, his son said. It worked. A helicopter soon arrived to help save them. A fellow officer remarked to Torykian that "You’re no general. You’re a field marshal," which in some countries is a rank even higher than general. The nickname stuck. After Vietnam, Torykian earned an MBA from Adelphi University and went to work in the financial world in Manhattan as a fixed income securities salesperson, working with institutional investors, state pension funds and the like, his son said. That work helped give him the idea of starting an endowment at his alma mater. He also cofounded the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation in 1995. The charitable foundation has awarded $93 million in scholarships to 4,800 children mainly of fallen members of the Marine Corps and federal law enforcement agencies, his son said. The group also pays for surgeries for badly wounded and disfigured soldiers. Torykian also played a key role in bringing the historic submarine USS Growler to the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, his son said. He served on the museum’s board. Torykian also is survived by his sons Richard Jr., of Jackson, Wyoming, and Eric, of San Diego; and seven grandchildren. A funeral Mass will celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church in Solana Beach, California. Burial will be at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation or the Chaminade Torch Fund.

Richard Torykian initially did not get accepted to Chaminade High School. Undeterred, the teenager took a public bus to the school one day from his home in Rockville Centre and convinced officials to let him in, his relatives said.

Torykian went on to have a major impact on the all-boys Catholic high school in Mineola after graduating in 1957. He was a founder of its endowment — the Torch Fund — in the 1980s at a time when it was an unusual concept for a high school. The fund’s balance has risen to $90 million and provided $120 million to the school in interest income over the years, which helped with tuition and assisted in other ways, Chaminade officials said.

It was all in keeping with Torykian’s take-charge, never-take-no-for-an-answer approach to life, which included a stint in Vietnam as a Marine, a long career in the financial world and the founding of a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, first responders and others, said one of his sons, James Torykian. Underlining it all was his father’s deep Catholic faith, he added. All three sons also attended Chaminade.

Richard Torykian died Jan. 5 in Carlsbad, California, where he had moved with his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou, in 2017 after living most of his life in Rockville Centre. He was 85.

Brother Thomas Cleary, president of Chaminade, described Torykian as a "bigger than life type of guy. You knew when he walked into a room when he was here," with his booming voice and charismatic personality. "He was a good soul." Torykian supported Chaminade for decades.

James Torykian said his father "was someone who just gave to this country" and earned the nickname "Field Marshal" for some of his heroics in Vietnam.

Richard Torykian grew up in Rockville Centre, attended St. Agnes Catholic grammar school there and had his heart set on Chaminade, his son said. It was part of his father’s quest to always seek out "the best of the best," he said.

"It just spoke to him," said James Torykian, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina. "I think he saw that the standard that they set was a high one."

After graduation, he attended St. Michael's College in Vermont, where he received a bachelor's in chemistry. He then earned a master’s at Saint Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, he got drafted to go to Vietnam.

He opted to join the Marines, and after training was sent to Vietnam from 1965 to 1966, serving in the 3rd Marine Division. One day, his unit was ambushed and faced a high probability of getting wiped out, his son said.

Torykian was only a lieutenant at the time, but he got on the radio and identified himself as "General Torykian" to get greater attention, his son said. It worked. A helicopter soon arrived to help save them.

A fellow officer remarked to Torykian that "You’re no general. You’re a field marshal," which in some countries is a rank even higher than general. The nickname stuck.

After Vietnam, Torykian earned an MBA from Adelphi University and went to work in the financial world in Manhattan as a fixed income securities salesperson, working with institutional investors, state pension funds and the like, his son said.

That work helped give him the idea of starting an endowment at his alma mater.

He also cofounded the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation in 1995. The charitable foundation has awarded $93 million in scholarships to 4,800 children mainly of fallen members of the Marine Corps and federal law enforcement agencies, his son said. The group also pays for surgeries for badly wounded and disfigured soldiers.

Torykian also played a key role in bringing the historic submarine USS Growler to the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, his son said. He served on the museum’s board.

Torykian also is survived by his sons Richard Jr., of Jackson, Wyoming, and Eric, of San Diego; and seven grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church in Solana Beach, California. Burial will be at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation or the Chaminade Torch Fund.