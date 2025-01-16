Robert Suzzi Valli, Floral Park native and mathematics professor at Manhattan University, dies at 40

Kindness and dedication to family, friends and students were at the core of Robert Suzzi Valli's being, his friends and family said. The Floral Park native died of gastric cancer on Dec. 28 at the age of 40, after being diagnosed in 2023. Robert Suzzi Valli was born on Oct. 19, 1984, in Brooklyn. One year later, his family moved to Floral Park, where he graduated from Floral Park Memorial High School. He developed a love of math and science from an early age and graduated with honors in 2006 from Manhattan University in the Bronx. He went on to pursue his master's and doctorate degrees from the CUNY Graduate Center. Suzzi Valli returned to Manhattan University as a mathematics professor for 12 years. "I first met Rob when he was a student at Manhattan College. Even then, it was clear that he was exceptionally talented, driven, and kind," said Helene Tyler, of Riverdale in the Bronx. "He was not only a colleague but also someone who deeply influenced my own growth as an educator and leader," said Tyler, a mathematics and physics professor who worked with Suzzi Valli at Manhattan University for over a decade. She recalled Suzzi Valli a "warm, generous, and deeply committed" person to those around him, always supportive of his students and colleagues. "He had a remarkable way of making people feel valued and motivated, which was a reflection of his integrity and empathy," said Tyler. "His legacy is one of unwavering dedication to education, both as a brilliant mathematician and as a mentor who believed in his students’ potential." Suzzi Valli met his husband, Robbie Bradshaw, when he moved to the Bronx to be closer to work. The pair, who had their first date at Kingsbridge Social Club in the Bronx in 2017, were married on Oct. 21, 2023, at Cross & Orange in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Bradshaw said. "He was such a genuine, selfless, and loyal person. Kind of quiet and introverted at times, but a very sincere, loving, and caring friend," said Bradshaw, of Hudson Heights. As a first-generation Italian, Suzzi Valli's heritage was extremely important to him, his husband said. "He went to San Marino, Italy, in his 20s and spoke fluent Italian. Food and culture was a big part of his upbringing but Rob himself wasn't a cook, as one would expect," said Bradshaw. "The most important thing to him was his family and his close relationships. He was just so generous and thoughtful with everyone." Suzzi Valli's childhood friend Ashley Paradise remembers him as "one of the most kind and sincere people I ever met in my life." "He was an incredible person. He was always supportive and present for everyone, even over the last two years of his life when it became complex," said Paradise, of East Setauket. "I'll always remember when I got my license; he was studying knot theory in hyperbolic geometry and brought a ball of yarn to the DMV while I waited to take my test so he could get rid of knots." Suzzi Valli was a passionate Islanders fan, avid board gamer, and traveler. He enjoyed game nights, horror movies, puzzles, numbers, Harry Potter, and 80s and 90s pop culture. He published several scholarly articles and moderated the math club and math honors society, Pi Mu Epsilon, at Manhattan University. "He had a sense of fun and whimsy about him," said Bradshaw, who added that Suzzi Valli's personality shone through as a professor. "Many of his students shared how he was the best professor they ever had because he made teaching fun and accessible. He loved being a teacher, working with students, and having that dynamic." in addition to his husband, Suzzi Valli is survived by his mother, Sophia Suzzi Valli of Floral Park; three brothers and a sister; and eight nieces and nephews. He is buried at Cemetery of the Holyrood in Westbury with his father, Angelo Suzzi Valli.

Kindness and dedication to family, friends and students were at the core of Robert Suzzi Valli's being, his friends and family said.

The Floral Park native died of gastric cancer on Dec. 28 at the age of 40, after being diagnosed in 2023.

Robert Suzzi Valli was born on Oct. 19, 1984, in Brooklyn. One year later, his family moved to Floral Park, where he graduated from Floral Park Memorial High School. He developed a love of math and science from an early age and graduated with honors in 2006 from Manhattan University in the Bronx. He went on to pursue his master's and doctorate degrees from the CUNY Graduate Center. Suzzi Valli returned to Manhattan University as a mathematics professor for 12 years.

"I first met Rob when he was a student at Manhattan College. Even then, it was clear that he was exceptionally talented, driven, and kind," said Helene Tyler, of Riverdale in the Bronx. "He was not only a colleague but also someone who deeply influenced my own growth as an educator and leader," said Tyler, a mathematics and physics professor who worked with Suzzi Valli at Manhattan University for over a decade.

She recalled Suzzi Valli a "warm, generous, and deeply committed" person to those around him, always supportive of his students and colleagues.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He had a remarkable way of making people feel valued and motivated, which was a reflection of his integrity and empathy," said Tyler. "His legacy is one of unwavering dedication to education, both as a brilliant mathematician and as a mentor who believed in his students’ potential."

Suzzi Valli met his husband, Robbie Bradshaw, when he moved to the Bronx to be closer to work. The pair, who had their first date at Kingsbridge Social Club in the Bronx in 2017, were married on Oct. 21, 2023, at Cross & Orange in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Bradshaw said.

"He was such a genuine, selfless, and loyal person. Kind of quiet and introverted at times, but a very sincere, loving, and caring friend," said Bradshaw, of Hudson Heights.

As a first-generation Italian, Suzzi Valli's heritage was extremely important to him, his husband said.

"He went to San Marino, Italy, in his 20s and spoke fluent Italian. Food and culture was a big part of his upbringing but Rob himself wasn't a cook, as one would expect," said Bradshaw. "The most important thing to him was his family and his close relationships. He was just so generous and thoughtful with everyone."

Suzzi Valli's childhood friend Ashley Paradise remembers him as "one of the most kind and sincere people I ever met in my life."

"He was an incredible person. He was always supportive and present for everyone, even over the last two years of his life when it became complex," said Paradise, of East Setauket. "I'll always remember when I got my license; he was studying knot theory in hyperbolic geometry and brought a ball of yarn to the DMV while I waited to take my test so he could get rid of knots."

Suzzi Valli was a passionate Islanders fan, avid board gamer, and traveler. He enjoyed game nights, horror movies, puzzles, numbers, Harry Potter, and 80s and 90s pop culture. He published several scholarly articles and moderated the math club and math honors society, Pi Mu Epsilon, at Manhattan University.

"He had a sense of fun and whimsy about him," said Bradshaw, who added that Suzzi Valli's personality shone through as a professor. "Many of his students shared how he was the best professor they ever had because he made teaching fun and accessible. He loved being a teacher, working with students, and having that dynamic."

in addition to his husband, Suzzi Valli is survived by his mother, Sophia Suzzi Valli of Floral Park; three brothers and a sister; and eight nieces and nephews. He is buried at Cemetery of the Holyrood in Westbury with his father, Angelo Suzzi Valli.