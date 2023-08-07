Terry Bisogno dead; was 'the voice of Long Island running'

Terry Bisogno was like a professional announcer for the New York Yankees, except instead of giving statistics and facts about Aaron Judge, he would do it for ordinary runners on Long Island.

At hundreds of marathons, half-marathons, 5ks, triathlons and other races, Bisogno would be at the finish line, spouting details about each runner as they completed the race — and making them all feel like stars, according to leaders of the running community.

“He would research and basically know everything about you when you’re crossing the finish line. And he would announce it,” said Alan Baisch, president of the Greater Long Island Running Club. “It was amazing, his level of detail.”

Bisogno, 68, known as “the voice of Long Island running,” died Sunday after a battle with colon cancer. He was such a beloved figure that 400 local runners jogged around his North Massapequa neighborhood in July to show their appreciation and try to give him inspiration to keep fighting his illness.

“We lost a legend in the running community this weekend,” a store in Farmingdale, Runner’s Edge, posted on its Facebook page. “Your voice will always be remembered as one that put a smile on your face and a cheer in your ear.”

Bisogno was the announcer at more than 1,000 running races on Long Island starting in 2005. He was so popular that people would go to races if they heard he would be announcing, Baisch said.

“It was like having a famous sportscaster at an event,” he said. “It made everyone that ran a race that he was announcing feel special.”

Bisogno had a great memory, colleagues and relatives said, but he also kept files on runners from throughout Long Island, said his sister, Bonnie Bisogno-Salsone. At races, he would typically have a clipboard where he kept the information handy.

He would dispense information such as the runner’s last marathon or time, their first race ever, and even their birthdays.

“He lived to make other people feel joy,” she said.

Mara D’Amico of Merrick, who helped organize the run in Bisogno's neighborhood, said at the time: "He will never forget a face. He will never forget a name. He will always remember your first race. And that's very special; something I've never seen anyone be able to do before. And he'll always congratulate you on every achievement that you've done."

Runners at the event donned T-shirts reading "Terry's Support Squad" and held signs reading "We Love You Terry."

Bisogno was born in Hollywood, California, after his parents moved there from New York, his sister said. They had been gold mining in Utah, paid a visit to Hollywood, and decided to stay a while, she said.

The family of four ended up in Islip, where Bisogno attended Islip High School, graduating in 1972. He went on to SUNY Cortland, where he graduated with a degree in finance.

He worked for many years in Manhattan in finance, eventually specializing in reverse mortgages at AAG, his sister said. He was working remotely up until last week.

Bisogno himself ran 46 marathons in 13 states over the years. But it was other people’s competitions that most excited him.

One runner, Kathleen Sparacin of Holbrook, said last month that there was nothing quite like reaching the finish line and hearing Bisogno's voice on the loudspeaker.

"You feel like a rock star," she said. "You feel famous. It's very exciting."

Bisogno is survived by his sister. A memorial service will be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home in Island Park. A prayer service will take place there at 6 p.m.