Thomas Compitello, former Suffolk police chief of patrol, dies at 87

Thomas P. Compitello of Oakdale, who was one of the first members of the Suffolk County Police Department and rose through the ranks to become chief of patrol, died on Dec. 16.

Compitello, who was with Suffolk police for 48 years, retired as Chief of Patrol in 2008. He died from 9/11-related prostate cancer, said Pat Compitello, his wife of 63 years. He was 87 years old.

“How do I explain a great man?” Pat Compitello asked in a recent interview. “He was a wonderful husband and father.”

Deputy Insp. John Blosser said Compitello was a forward-thinking law-enforcement official who was critical in expanding the department’s operations and capabilities. He was also an old-school boss who made sure his cops did things the right way — and also prioritized his officers’ well-being.

“He was a wonderful man to know and work for,” Blosser said. “He had an excellent character and set of values.”

Compitello was born and raised in Amityville and graduated from Amityville High School, his wife said. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology.

After serving in the Army, Compitello joined the Amityville Police Department in 1957. He joined his brother and cousin — also Amityville cops — and joined Suffolk police shortly after that agency was created in 1960.

“He liked the Amityville Police Department, but I think he thought there would be more opportunities in Suffolk,” Pat Compitello said.

Blosser said he began working with Thomas Compitello when Blosser was a lieutenant assigned to the office of chief of patrol in 1999. Compitello was chief of patrol at the time.

Blosser credited Compitello with expanding the department’s emergency services section after 9/11, improving its radiation detection and bomb squad capabilities. He was also responsible for expanding the aviation section, which added a second base in Westhampton to serve the East End, in addition to its base in Ronkonkoma.

As chief of patrol, Compitello oversaw the full opening of the Seventh Precinct. The precinct had just housed detectives and COPE (Community Oriented Police Enforcement) officers, but no patrol officers.

Compitello enjoyed golf, fishing and boating — his wife said they spent many enjoyable days on the Great South Bay — and he was deeply devoted to his children and grandchildren. He tried to attend as many of their ballgames and school events as possible, she said.

“He said ‘I had a great 87 years,’” she remembered.

In addition to his wife, Compitello is survived by his three children, Thomas Compitello of Hauppauge, Manon Ciancimino of Sayville and Jaymie Karounos of Long Beach; a sister, Jeanette Ingenito; and seven grandsons.

Friends and family members gathered for a wake on Dec. 21 at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Dec. 22 at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Amityville. The interment was at Long Island National Cemetery.

Compitello’s family requested that contributions be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.