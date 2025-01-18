Offshore wind opponents rally in Long Beach, Island Park

More than 50 demonstrators marched from Long Beach to Island Park Saturday afternoon to protest offshore wind projects such as the 54 turbines to be built 14 miles off the coast.

The protesters held signs that read “Long Beach will not be bought” and “End It!” as they marched across the bridge separating the two communities.

Protect Our Coast Long Island NY, a Long Beach-based group that opposes offshore wind, organized the rally to coincide with a national day of action sponsored by National Offshore-Wind Opposition Alliance, based in California. Other rallies were scheduled in locales such as Morro Bay, California; Richmond, Virginia; and Ocean City, New Jersey.

Christina Kramer, a board member of Protect Our Coast Long Island NY, said the protesters stood in solidarity to oppose “the destructive, costly and inefficient offshore wind industry.”

Christina Kramer addresses the crowd in front of Long Beach City Hall Saturday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York wants to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, which can power up to 6 million homes, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The push for offshore wind energy is meant to lessen greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are a key driver of climate change.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But speakers Saturday said turbines disrupt the marine ecosystem, particularly affecting whales, and limit available areas for commercial fishing.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said there are “no known links between large whale deaths and ongoing offshore wind activities.” Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear remain the top risks for whales, according to the federal agency.

The demonstrators were hopeful President-elect Donald Trump would follow through on his campaign promise to curb offshore wind projects.

“We’re here to hold his hands to the fire,” Kramer said.

Focus on Long Beach

Long Beach became a focal point in the offshore wind debate when the international energy company Equinor outlined a project, Empire Wind 2, that called for running a transmission cable through the city. That project remains on hold after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill in 2023 that could have allowed it to advance.

But another Equinor project, Empire Wind, is continuing. That $7 billion project, which would power parts of New York City, would be sited 14 miles off Long Beach. It is expected to begin full commercial operation in 2027, Newsday has reported.

Kevin Kelley, of Atlantic Beach, was one of a handful of wind energy supporters who attended the rally Saturday. He dismissed the protesters' objections to offshore wind.

“They don’t recognize the importance of having alternatives to fossil fuels,” he said.

But Mike Jacobs, of Wantagh, said the ocean is not meant for industrialization.

“The other important thing is the spiritual attachment to what the ocean represents in the soul of people that truly love the ocean,” he said.

Several politicians attended the rally, which began near Long Beach City Hall and concluded in front of the Island Park Village office.

State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R-Malverne) urged the protesters to stay educated on the issues.

“This is our home,” she said. “I don’t want to see windmills off our beautiful boardwalk.”

State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick at the rally. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

At Island Park, the focus shifted to battery energy storage systems that are designed to store power produced by renewable sources like wind. Island Park was one of several Long Island communities where a facility had been proposed.

Village Mayor Michael McGinty said "wind energy and lithium batteries are not the answer" to "reduce the carbon footprint."