Panel pledges sustained effort to improve schools

The Long Island Regional Planning Council's long-awaited education action plan marks the beginning of what officials promise will be a sustained effort to enhance educational opportunities and reduce the school tax burden.

The council's 20-member Education Work Group of school superintendents, teachers, union officials, BOCES and school board association leaders will continue to meet for two more years to implement the plan's recommendations, said the council's executive director, Michael White.

The 12-point plan, released yesterday, includes proposals to promote collaboration among school districts, enhance BOCES programs, remove unfunded state mandates and create financial incentives for districts to consolidate.

"The only way we're going to survive is if we work collaboratively," said John D. Cameron, council chairman and a member of the education group.

One of the group's first tasks will be to push state officials to change the pension and health care systems to reduce school districts' costs. "After election day, this communication starts," White said.

Other efforts will include finding ways for districts to share resources or consolidate some functions.

Rick Belyea, spokesman for Brentwood Superintendent Joseph Bond, who was not on the working group, said those ideas have been floated before.

"The question is how would it work?" he said, citing frustrations for districts like Brentwood that "have challenges" but also have expertise to share with other districts.

Tom Rogers, district superintendent of Nassau BOCES, said the action plan carves out a broader role for BOCES in delivering programs to students and teachers across districts with a focus on directing more resources to less-affluent districts.

"We enjoy finding ways to build that partnership with districts," said Rogers, a member of the education group.

Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Economic and Social Policy Institute at Dowling College who was not involved in the plan development, said its focus on both educational opportunities and financial issues was too broad. "A simple target would be, 'Let's make education more affordable for taxpayers.' "

But Cameron said the fact that a group made up of so many different interests could reach compromise was cause for optimism. While the group's efforts, begun eight months ago, were initially a "little bumpy," he said, members reached a compromise because all recognized education's importance to the Island's economy.