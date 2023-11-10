Wrong-way crash kills motorist in Patchogue, police say

A motorist was killed Thursday afternoon in Patchogue when the driver of a southbound Jeep crossed into the northbound lanes of Medford Avenue in Patchogue and crashed into her Toyota Camry, Suffolk County police said.

Michelle Mallon-Gennarelli, 65, of Bohemia, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

The Jeep, driven by William Fischer, 48, of Patchogue, was traveling south on Medford Avenue before it crossed into the northbound lanes, striking the sedan in front of 641 Medford Avenue, according to detectives from the Fifth Squad.

Fischer, who has not been charged, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the cause of the crash is under investigation, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.