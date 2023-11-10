Long Island

Wrong-way crash kills motorist in Patchogue, police say

The Suffolk County police said a Bohemia woman was killed...

The Suffolk County police said a Bohemia woman was killed Thursday in Patchogue after a driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into her Toyota sedan.

Credit: Barry Sloan

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A motorist was killed Thursday afternoon in Patchogue when the driver of a southbound Jeep crossed into the northbound lanes of Medford Avenue in Patchogue and crashed into her Toyota Camry, Suffolk County police said.

Michelle Mallon-Gennarelli, 65, of Bohemia, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

The Jeep, driven by William Fischer, 48, of Patchogue, was traveling south on Medford Avenue before it crossed into the northbound lanes, striking the sedan in front of 641 Medford Avenue, according to detectives from the Fifth Squad.

Fischer, who has not been charged, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the cause of the crash is under investigation, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect … WWII Black marine veteran honored … LIRR holiday attractions  Credit: Newsday

Animals relocation delayed ... Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect ... Jones Beach concerts ... What's Up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect … WWII Black marine veteran honored … LIRR holiday attractions  Credit: Newsday

Animals relocation delayed ... Estranged wife visits Gilgo suspect ... Jones Beach concerts ... What's Up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME