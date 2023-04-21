Residents warned against contact with Patchogue waterways after raw sewage spill

Suffolk County health officials are warning residents not to swim, boat or fish in Patchogue waterways until Saturday morning after raw sewage was discharged into them during construction.

The county’s department of health issued the warning Thursday after they were notified by the state Department of Environmental Conservation that a pipe failed during sewer improvements that caused raw sewage to discharge into a storm drain and reached surface waters.

Officials said there was a potential for elevated levels of pathogenic organisms. The county is working with the DEC to remove the sewage discharge and disinfect the waters. The pipe was repaired and officials said no further impacts are expected..

Residents and fishermen are being urged to avoid contact with waters in the Patchogue River and Patchogue Bay until 10 a.m. Saturday. Shellfish harvesting is already banned in the area

Children and pets should also stay away from the area. Officials said if anyone comes in contact with the water should rinse off immediately and seek medical attention if it results in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin and eye irritation or difficulty breathing.

The discharge occurred during improvements to the sewage treatment plant conveyance network.

Suffolk County officials announced last week a $10 million project to connect 100 additional homes in South Patchogue to the village sewer system. Construction was underway last week, just off the Patchogue River that flows to the Patchogue Bay.