Paul Nunziato, police union boss, cited for standing near pope

NEW YORK — Officials have sought to discipline a powerful police union head for standing near Pope Francis without authorization during the pontiff’s visit to New York City.

The New York Post reports Sunday that Paul Nunziato ignored the orders of three superiors to leave the pope’s side at the 9/11 memorial on Sept. 25.

The Post reports the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association president wasn’t on papal duty and didn’t wear his police cap during the visit.

A defiant Nunziato told the newspaper he was cleared by the Secret Service and had earned the right to attend Pope Francis’ visit.

Thirty-seven Port Authority Police Department officers died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman declined to comment to The Post.