Dancers in traditional regalia participate in Paumanauke Pow Wow in Copiague

When Jonathen Baca enters the dance circle at a powwow, he is performing for “everything.”

“It’s for the people, the earth, the sun, the sky, the birds, the entire planet,” the Colorado native said.

Baca, who now lives in South Jersey, was one of a dozen dancers dressed in traditional Native American regalia at the 41st Paumanauke Pow Wow in Copiague on Saturday. The two-day festival, which features traditional dancers and drums, Aztec dancers and dance competitions, serves as a fundraiser for a Native American scholarship fund run by the Paumanauke Native American Festival, according to members of the powwow committee.

For Baca, it was the first time attending the Paumanauke Pow Wow, located along the bay at Tanner Park. Paumanauke is a Native word for Long Island.

“It’s beautiful for indigenous people and the indigenous people’s movement,” he said.

Vic Alvin of Pottstown, Pa., dances in the Men’s Traditional event at the annual Paumanauke Pow Wow in Tanner Park in Copiague on Saturday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Anthony Hay, the event’s emcee, educated attendees on many of the Native American traditions while also encouraging people to participate in the "intertribal" dances open to everyone.

“Today, we can all be part of the same community,” he told the audience.

Hay, who lives in Massachusetts, said it was his first time at the Paumanauke Pow Wow after the organizers reached out to see if he would be willing to emcee.

“It’s quite an honor,” he said.

Hay explained to the crowd the meaning behind the two eagle feathers placed in the traditional male headdress known as roaches. The feathers, he said, symbolize humility and pride.

The feathers spin back and forth and are “at war with each other,” he said.

Gerry Goodlin, the acting president and treasurer of the powwow committee, said the organization typically gives away about $2,000 in scholarships to help Long Island Native Americans complete their educations.

Horace Lucas, the committee vice president, said the festival is about kids “to get them on the right track.”

The festival, which also features food trucks, ice cream and vendors selling crafts, jewelry and clothing, returned to Tanner Park last year after a two-year COVID hiatus. This year’s festival was the first since the state Education Department Board of Regents unanimously voted to ban the use of indigenous mascots and logos.

Opinions on Saturday varied about the decision with some saying it’s an appropriate measure while others felt the names in schools kept Native traditions alive.

“Some people look at it like it’s a disrespect to them,” Goodlin said. “I can’t see how it’s a disrespect.”

Ana Arias of Centereach, a spectator, said it is important to change the names if they are “hurtful to the Native Americans,” while adding that “it’s important to keep the history and traditions of where we live and the places we’re growing up in.”

She pointed to the weekend powwow as a prime example of ways people can celebrate Native American culture and history.

Claudette Bryant of Queens, who was selling traditional Native American hair ties at the festival, said she supported the school name changes as well.

Bryant, a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, said traditions and cultures get passed down by word-of-mouth. Now, she is passing those traditions on to her 9-year-old daughter, Nashua, whose name means “between land and river,” she said.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.