Father out trick-or-treating with baby in stroller struck in Islip

A father returning home from trick-or-treating with his baby son in Islip was struck Tuesday night by a motorist as he pushed the child in a stroller, Suffolk County Police said.

Third Precinct officers responded to a crash in front of 270 Grant Ave. at approximately 6:25 p.m. The unidentified father was struck by a man driving a Cadillac as he was pushing a stroller with his 10-month-old son inside.

The father suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, police said. The baby was not struck but was also transported to Good Samaritan for evaluation.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, had been operating a 2011 Cadillac. He was not injured and there were no arrests, police said.