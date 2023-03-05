Cops: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hempstead

A man was struck and killed late Saturday in Hempstead while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was attempting to cross the road near 455 Front St. at 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

He was about 30 years old and pronounced and died at the scene. The driver, a 56-year-old man, stayed at the scene and the Impala was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

The Hempstead crash was the second Saturday to kill a pedestrian on Long Island. A driver in what is believed to be a mid-size SUV fled the scene in Huntington Station after fatally hitting Bernarda Fernandez, 49, about 3:55 a.m., Suffolk police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fernandez was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck by the vehicle as it headed west on Jericho, police said. She was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.