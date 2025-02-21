Braving the polar vortex? Just another shift outside for some Long Island workers.

When teeth-chattering cold drives most Long Islanders indoors, sectors of the workforce bundle up and head outdoors to keep the region running. From letter carriers to FedEx drivers and utility workers, they’re the unsung heroes who make sure our mail is delivered, our homes and businesses are powered up, and emergencies are under control, even as temperatures plunged below freezing this week on Long Island. The sudden winter chill came thanks to the polar vortex, an area of low pressure and cold air in the Arctic near the North Pole, that has taken hold over parts of the country, meteorologists say. According to The Associated Press, the warming Earth is causing more frequent disruptions to polar vortexes. Temperatures for this time of year on the Island are normally in the low 40s during the day, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 20s, according to Faye Morrone, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton. On Thursday, Newsday caught up with several people to discuss how they ward off the chill and complete their mission when the rest of us would prefer to be near a heater. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 36% of the civilian workforce nationwide was exposed to the outdoors last year. While it’s unclear precisely how many Long Islanders work outside, according to the state Department of Labor, there were 83,100 jobs in Nassau and Suffolk in "Mining, Logging and Construction" in December 2024. Meanwhile in New York City, 1.4 million workers are outdoors for long stretches of time and roughly 173,700 of them are constantly outside, according to a report released by City Comptroller Brad Lander in September. There are some tips for workers to endure the bone-chilling temperatures. These include staying hydrated with liquids containing electrolytes or hot drinks that don't contain caffeine, taking breaks and dressing properly, according to the New York State Department of Labor. In an employer guidance release, the department said it's important to know the signs of cold-related illnesses and recommends employers ease new and returning workers into the elements. It also recommends employers have plans to deal with extreme weather hazards, which are linked to more accidents, injuries and illnesses. Many of the workers Newsday spoke to said they check the weather in the morning to prep for their shift. Keith Caracappa, 49, a foreman for Asplundh Construction, was overseeing utility electrical work on Drexel Avenue in Westbury on Thursday. He said he puts on layers of clothing, including a pair of sweatpants under his pants, to tolerate the winter blast. “You’re cold,” Caracappa said of the 8-to-10-hour shifts. But he said the toughest job is the lineman, who stands in a bucket conducting overhead line work, where there’s little relief from Mother Nature. “The worst is being up there. Sometimes it doesn't feel that cold down here, but when you're out there, the winds are blowing over the buildings and you’re not moving as much,” Caracappa said. When you can’t feel your hands or toes, he said, it’s time to take a break and warm up inside the truck and take on another role. For FedEx delivery and pickup driver Christian Collado, the secret to staying warm is layering up with clothes, but not too many. “I try to stay as warm as I can but sometimes putting on too many layers also feels restricting,” the 29-year-old Freeport resident said. “I try to get to work early and get done early because I’m probably going to work slower in the cold,” he said. Forest ranger John Scott, who works in Nassau and Suffolk with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said in a phone interview he has been out in the woods all week conducting patrols. He recommends wearing a moisture-wicking base layer that is not cotton, and he also suggests wearing a waterproof jacket or outer layer. He said having enough food and water is also critical. "It's still doable as long as you're warm enough and protecting your skin," he said of being outdoors during the cold snap. "You just want to be sure your hands, your face, anything that can be exposed is covered so you don't have to worry about it." U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Sean Hickey, 58, said he has been delivering mail for 37 years and has more or less acclimated to the conditions. “I'm not really a good judge of it anymore. I've been doing it so long,” Hickey said during a shift in Westbury. "By the time I get home I'm all knotted up." Luckily, the polar vortex is expected to start retreating Friday and temperatures will warm up into the 30s on Saturday before climbing into the low 40s on Sunday, according to Morrone, the meteorologist. And temperatures are forecast to head into the upper 40s later next week. But for now, Hickey said, "You just have to keep moving."

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND It’s business as usual for FedEx workers, letter carriers and utility workers braving the cold during their outdoor shifts.

for FedEx workers, letter carriers and utility workers braving the cold during their outdoor shifts. Working outside in frigid temperatures means taking extra precautions to avoid illness or injury.

in frigid temperatures means taking extra precautions to avoid illness or injury. Some tips include wearing layers of clothes, using hand warmers, staying in motion and taking breaks.

Sean Hickey delivered the mail on Thursday in Westbury despite the cold. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

