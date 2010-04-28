Police: Bleach splashed in eyes of Hempstead laundry employee

A man apparently angered over clothes missing from a Hempstead laundry hit a laundry employee in the face with an open bottle of bleach, splashing the chemical in her eyes, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

The employee had blurred vision and a contusion to the cheek after Randy Stith, 19, of 85 Boylston St. went to pick up his clothes from Laundry Palace, 416 Clinton St., on Saturday about 5:10 p.m., police said.

Stith and the woman, 31, got into a dispute about "possible missing clothing," police said. He pushed the victim against a folding table and hit her in the face with an open bottle of bleach, police said.

Stith then took his clothes and fled, police said. The woman was treated at Nassau University Medical Center and released.

Third Squad detectives arrested Stith on charges of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon at his home Wednesday at about 2 a.m. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.