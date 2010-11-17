Police correct ID in fatal Hempstead stabbing

Police Wednesday corrected their identification of a man stabbed to death late Sunday in Hempstead.

The victim is Yunior Orlando Maldonado, 18, of Westbury, Nassau County police said Wednesday. Earlier in the week, he had been identified as Junior Acosta. Police said they learned his real name after acquiring his birth certificate.

Hempstead police officers responding to a disturbance on Thorne Avenue in Hempstead found Maldonado fatally wounded on Sunday at 11:23 p.m. He was taken to Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola where he was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.