Long Island police beefing up patrols for Hanukkah

Long Island police are increasing patrols for the holidays and around houses of worship ahead of Hanukkah amid an increase in antisemitic violence and hateful rhetoric.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced increased patrols Thursday as he lit the Theodore Roosevelt Legislative Building’s dome blue and white for the start of Hannukah, which begins at sundown Sunday.

“Antisemitism is always on our minds as well as the potential for a terrorist attack,” Blakeman said in an interview Thursday. “When you're dealing with antisemitism, and you're having a Jewish event, we're mindful of that, and our police department works very closely with all the religious institutions in the county, but we've seen violence at churches and at mosques as well.”

Blakeman said the county follows a protocol for the holidays with extra police officers deployed and authorities are more closely monitoring social media for threats.

Hempstead Town public safety officers were also increasing patrols around synagogues and temples throughout the town, particularly in the Five Towns, Councilman and U.S. Representative-elect Anthony D’Esposito said.

Suffolk County police announced last month that they were increasing patrols for the holidays including shopping areas and houses of worship.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is the co-chair of the American Jewish Committee’s Municipal Leaders Against Antisemitism.

“It is disturbing that we have seen a resurgence of antisemitism which is why we must remain vigilant and united in standing against it,” Bellone said in a statement. “In Suffolk County we strongly condemn hate, racism, violence and bigotry directed toward any community.”

Blakeman did not cite any active threats in Nassau County, but noted previous threats affecting Long Island.

NYPD officers arrested two men, Christopher Brown, 21, of Aquebogue, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, of Manhattan, who was indicted last week on charges for threats against synagogues in the region.

A New Jersey man was also arrested last month for broad threats against Jewish people and synagogues throughout the region.

An Anti-Defamation League report this past spring found that in 2021 in the United States antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the league.

Earlier this year, an antisemitism task force formed by Nassau County, made up of rabbis, police, academic leaders and county officials, held its first meeting. The task force co-introduced by Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) was formed to combat hate, increase education and awareness to submit legislative recommendations to reduce bias.

“I think that hate speech and acts of hate have no place in American society, that this nation was founded on the principles of freedom of religion, and that anybody who would interfere with an individual's right to practice their religion freely is a criminal,” Blakeman said. “And in Nassau County, we are going to prosecute anybody who engages in that activity to the fullest extent.”