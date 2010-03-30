Police investigate fatal Copiague shooting

A 31-year-old Centereach man was shot and fatally wounded early Monday, Suffolk police said.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 1:55 a.m. that a friend was taking Bernard Henderson from Williams Street in Copiague to a hospital, police said.

Henderson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip at 10:45 a.m., police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and asked that anyone with information call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.