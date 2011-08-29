Police seek hit-run driver in fatal motorcycle crash

Homicide detectives are looking for the driver of a silver sports utility vehicle that left the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident Friday in Freeport, Nassau police said.

William Ford, 36, of Freeport, sustained multiple head and internal injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after his 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the SUV on Merrick Road at about 8:25 p.m., police said.

Ford was riding west near South Bergen Place when the SUV, heading east in the left lane of Merrick Road, made an abrupt left, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.

Police said in a news release the SUV is possibly a 1998 to 2001 GMC Jimmy with extensive rear passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.