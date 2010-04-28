Police: Woman hit with gun, robbed on Lynbrook street

A woman walking on Merrick Road in Lynbrook was robbed by two men who police said threatened her with handguns Tuesday evening.

Nassau County police said the armed robbery occurred at 9:38 p.m. as the woman walked west near the intersection of Crab Avenue.

The woman said was approached by two men in their 20s, both wearing dark clothing. One man grabbed the woman by her hair, then threatened her with a handgun, police said.

The robber then struck her with the gun and stole her pocketbook, which contained $460 in cash, as well as gold chains, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored car driven by a third man, police said.

The victim was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where she was treated for her injuries. The nature of those injuries was unclear.