Donald Trump says he'll meet Mexican president

Suddenly, a south-of-the-border foray

Trump is making a foray into foreign diplomacy, announcing he'd fly to Mexico to meet with its president, Enrique Peña Nieto, on Wednesday before delivering a speech on immigration.

The Mexican leader has invited both Trump and Clinton to visit Mexico. Trump has made immigration and his call for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a centerpiece of his campaign. Peña Nieto has called preposterous Trump’s insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall.

"There is no turning back," former Mexico President Vincente Fox said, tweeting: "¡Adiós, Trump!"

An aide to Hillary Clinton told the Washington Post: “Secretary Clinton last met with President Pena Nieto in Mexico in 2014 and our campaign is in a regular dialogue with the Mexican government officials.

"She looks forward to talking with President Pena Nieto again at the appropriate time.”

Like Clinton and Trump, Nieto has been facing low approval ratings. Meeting with a candidate who has spewed a series of nasty comments at Mexico looks risky from Nieto's side, the Wall St. Journal quotes analysts saying.

The take-away: In Weiner’s wake

Anthony Weiner quickly disappeared from public and Twitter view after his latest sexting disgrace, but his legacy remains, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Weiner accomplished passively what many a Republican operative failed to do actively — make Team Clinton cringe, over and over again.

He has generated unwelcome attention not only on his now-estranged wife, Huma Abedin, but also her role in the email and family foundation controversies that dog the campaign.

And Donald Trump took advantage of a new opportunity to charge Hillary Clinton was “careless and negligent” in employing Weiner’s wife in a job with access to classified secrets. “Who knows what he learned and who he told?” asked Trump.

Clinton pollster Joel Benenson on CNN called Trump’s statement “another one of the outlandish things this man tosses about.”

Where Trump and Weiner clicked

What do the former congressman and the businessman who calls him a “perv” have in common? They both have lavished attention on foreign fashion models.

Trump married two of them. Also, according to a new story in Mother Jones magazine, others were signed on by the New York modeling agency he founded in 1999 even though they lacked the kind of visas that permitted them to work here.

That was a problem Weiner tried to solve in 2008 when he sponsored legislation to give models the same kind of work visas that international entertainers and athletes receive. The bill failed, and Weiner’s effort drew ridicule.

Benghazi: There’s more

The State Department says about 30 emails that may be related to the 2012 attack that killed four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Clinton emails recovered during the FBI’s investigation of her private server. A judge pressed the department Tuesday to speed their release.

Separately, the FBI expects to make public as soon as Wednesday the report it sent to the Justice Department in July recommending no charges against Clinton, CNN reported.

Hacking suspicions aired

Though they gave no evidence of collusion, leading Democrats in Congress want the FBI to investigate whether Trump allies with Russia connections are involved in the hacking of American political organizations and election systems.

The FBI sent out a warning Aug. 18 about the possible hacking of state election offices following breaches in Arizona and Illinois.

Hillary’s Hamptons haul

Clinton capped off a three-day fundraising blitz in the Hamptons Tuesday with a celebrity-filled affair featuring singers Jimmy Buffett, Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney, writes Newsday’s Laura Figueroa.

Clinton raised more than $13 million and squeezed in a barefoot stroll in the sand with husband Bill along Georgica Beach in the Village of East Hampton.

