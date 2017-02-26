2 Democratic senators backing Laura Curran for Nassau County exec

Long Island’s two Democratic state senators are backing Laura Curran in the party’s likely Nassau County executive primary, after the Assembly’s Democratic leadership earlier endorsed one of her opponents, their colleague Assemb. Charles Lavine.

Freshman senators Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach and John Brooks of Seaford said Curran — a two-term county legislator from Baldwin — would be the best candidate to lead the county out of a series of public corruption scandals that have brought the federal indictment of Republican County Executive Edward Mangano and criminal investigations into other administration officials.

Mangano has pleaded not guilty.

Curran this month has rolled out a series of anti-corruption and contracting-reform measures — some of which others have already proposed. Her plans were cited by Kaminsky and Brooks.

“Nassau County desperately needs a fresh start to end the culture of corruption,” Kaminsky said in a statement.

Brooks added: “Laura Curran will finally bring transparency and accountability back to Nassau County.”

The senators’ endorsement comes after Curran this month won the backing of the county Democratic committee’s executive leaders.

Curran would face Lavine of Glen Cove and County Comptroller George Maragos, who is positioning himself as an outspoken outsider, in the potential September primary.

— Paul LaRocco