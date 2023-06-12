Nassau, Suffolk voters eyed by anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights groups in '24

WASHINGTON — In the year since the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded federal abortion protections, liberal and conservative groups have focused their attention on the ruling’s possible impact in the 2024 elections, with groups on both sides of the issue viewing New York’s suburbs, including Nassau and Suffolk counties, as a key battleground. Liberal groups including EMILY’s List and House Majority PAC that back Democratic candidates who oppose the Supreme Court ruling have vowed to pump money and resources to flip House seats won by Republicans such as Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, of Island Park, Nick LaLota, of Amityville, and George Santos (Nassau/Queens). Conservative groups such as National Right to Life have pledged to support GOP candidates and whoever emerges as the Republican presidential nominee, in an effort to protect the conservative majority court’s decision. “Years ago, the advice to candidates always was ‘don't talk about abortion … You can't win with it.’ I think Democrats now think they can win with it and they're gonna keep raising it and pushing it,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. The issue of abortion access has helped Democrats rally support to win key elections in Wisconsin, Michigan and Kansas. But in New York, the issue did little to tip the scales for congressional Democratic candidates in competitive suburban districts like those on Long Island in last year’s midterm elections. D’Esposito, LaLota and Santos won their open seats despite attempts by their Democratic challengers to tie them to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling handed down June 24, 2022. The ruling by the conservative-majority court overturned two cases that had long upheld federal abortion protections — Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. Court conservatives wrote that the cases “must be overruled,” because the “Constitution makes no reference to abortion.” New York Republicans essentially drowned out Democratic messaging on abortion access with a steady drumbeat depicting Democrats as soft on crime, said Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra University’s Center for Suburban studies. “The Republican message succeeded in overwhelming whatever momentum the Democrats had with Dobbs,” Levy said. “This is not to say that abortion and Trumpism and other issues that played well for Democrats in other parts of the country did not concern Long Island voters. It’s just that fear of crime and inflation — threats to their personal and financial security — were much more immediate to their lives than abortion rights.” Heading into 2024, liberal PACs including EMILY’s List and NARAL- Pro Choice America have vowed to ramp up efforts in New York to win back the four House seats flipped by Republicans in the state’s suburbs. EMILY’s List, a political action group that typically backs women Democratic candidates, announced in February it had placed D’Esposito, LaLota and Santos on the group’s “On Notice” list of 22 Republican “top targets to defeat in the 2024 election cycle.” NARAL Senior National Political Director Ryan Stizlein said the group believes the road to winning back a Democratic majority in the House “leads right through New York.” “We will be looking really closely at these races and the candidates and in plans to invest in those races, for sure,” Stizlein said. All three freshman House Republicans from Long Island said during the 2022 campaign they would not support a federal ban on abortion, asserting states should decide abortion policy. Asked about the push by pro-abortion rights groups to unseat D'Esposito, his spokesman Matt Capp said: “Abortion is enshrined in state law in New York and Congressman D’Esposito will continue to oppose any federal attempt to implement a nationwide abortion ban or limit access to abortion care in New York.” LaLota spokesman Will Kiley said LaLota, “believes in exceptions in the case of rape and incest and to save the life of the mother, and also like most Americans, he opposes abortion after the first trimester.” Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life, a group opposed to abortion that has chapters in all 50 states, said while the group would not comment on specific plans in New York, it will work to support candidates who oppose public funding for abortion providers. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last year the state would direct $35 million to abortion providers after the Dobbs decision. “So certainly our people in various states that have what we would consider very radical extreme laws on abortion are going to try to do something, and maybe it's just bringing up the fact that parents have a right to be involved in that decision with a minor daughter,” Tobias said. “It might be getting tax dollars out of the abortion business … so certainly, we're going to be working in the states and continue to do what we can to pass pro-life laws if we can.” David Garrow, a legal historian who has written extensively on U.S. abortion policy, said as the 2024 elections approach, polls show most Americans hold moderate views on abortion, but political discourse so far has been dominated by the “absolutists on both sides.” Garrow said, “when you look at the polling, it's very clear that what would represent American public opinion would be some sort of, 12 week, 14 week, 15 week 16 week, ceiling with exemptions for rape, incest, serious health consequences for the health of the mother. But you know, the absolutist on both sides, control the discussion, and that really harms the quality of representation that people get on this.”

